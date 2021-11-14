Calabar old boy seeks help to study medicine in Cuba

MARIO Deacon, a past student of Calabar, is seeking help to be able to attend medical school in Cuba in January.

The youngster was recently accepted to study medicine at the University of Havana, a programme expected to begin in January 2022 with the tuition deadline set to be paid by the end of November, 2021. Currently, that stands at US$13,600.

“It has always been a lifelong dream to become a paediatric surgeon and to help my community in Jamaica. But currently, my family is having a difficult time coming up with the cost of tuition,” he shared.

He said the Ministry of Finance usually provided a bilateral scholarship, but for some reason, this scholarship is not available this year. “Therefore, I am reaching out to ask for any assistance from anybody that can help with anything you would be able to provide, even if it is just your prayers. Most people have been reluctant to help because my studies will not be conducted in Jamaica, but I was not accepted to The University of the West Indies and also could not afford their tuition. But the education I receive will be benefiting my country, as I do plan to return here after my studies to help as much as I can, especially students who may one day be in my situation of what may seem like an inability to attend college because they simply don't have the money,” he continued.

Deacon, who has commendable passes at both the CSEC and CAPE levels, recently served as head student, president of the Inter-school's Christian Fellowship, and vice-president of Junior Optimist International and The Science Club at Calabar.

He can be contacted at marioanthonio123@gmail.com.