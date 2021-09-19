CARIMAC student receives grant

Bespoke Communications principal Shanique Palmer (left) presents a symbolic cheque to the 2021 Bespoke-CARIMAC Grant Programme recipient Kashauna Atkins (second right) last Thursday, September 9, at The University of the West Indies' (UWI) Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC).

Launched recently, the annual grant awards an exemplary student pursuing an undergraduate degree in communications and marketing-related disciplines by paying their semester one tuition fees, and offering personal and career mentorship for the duration of their degree and beyond.

Also pictured are Marsha-Gay Lawrence, administrative assistant at The UWI's Office of Student Financing, and Dr Livingston White, director of CARIMAC.