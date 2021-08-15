Charis Women's Wellness and Maternity Care Center is ready to serve

DR Sara Lawrence-Lewis launched her newest project, Charis Women's Wellness and Maternity Care Center recently, with the aim of providing a wholesome approach to women's care and wellness.

“I entered med school knowing I wanted to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology. I always jokingly said I wanted to deal with the lives coming in, not going out, but I actually was very clear on my mission to change the landscape of the antenatal journey and delivery process in Jamaica,” she said.

“It was a personal one for me and delivering my own son just three days prior to starting med school made that mission even clearer in my mind as I proceeded with my medical pursuits. It was my pleasure to work in the hospital setting for most of my medical career, but now I am excited to break out and do what I had originally intended.”

The space, Charis, embodies everything Lawrence-Lewis wants to impart upon her patients, and perfectly aligns with her Christian ethos: To serve with goodness, grace and God's love.

Her hope is to be a constant support for women from their adolescent years, when they should first be interacting with the gynaecologist, to beyond.

Dr Lawrence-Lewis is supported by a team of women, notably fellow doctors Astrid Batchelor and Kimberlee Lewis Patten, plus a personal trainer, a breast-feeding specialist and masseuse.

Here are some photo highlights from the launch, captured by photographer Karl McLarty.