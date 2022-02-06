Charmanique Hinds – The Interview Guru

CHARMANIQUE Hinds always had a knack for writing, and even though her partner relentlessly encouraged her to monetise her skill, she had no clear idea of how to do so.

But, in 2018, when Hinds experienced a sore point in job hunting, that's when her business, which she named The Interview Guru, finally came to fruition.

The 24-year-old told Career & Education that she and her partner Romario Thenstead decided to study the labour market and review people's interview experiences to find the root causes of unsuccessful interviews.

“They were landing interviews but were not successful in getting the jobs, and then we started the business together. From there it has been flourishing,” said Hinds.

“What had happened was, I was not working at the time. One of my friends reached out to me and asked me if I could go through her résumé for her as she was trying to get a job. So I skimmed through, proofread it, did some edits, did the cover letter and sent it off for her myself and she got a call a week after to do an interview for a senior customer service representative post and got through.

“When she got the job and she told me, she sent the information over to Dear Dream [ Instagram page] and that's when everything really started to take off,” she added.

After launching her business, a year later she completed a diploma in communication and another in customer service at HEART Trust/NSTA.

Currently, she is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Communication at The University of the West Indies, Mona, campus and she recently became a career coach through a partnership with One-on-One Educational Services.

Hinds stressed that she really enjoys her job.

The best part of it, she said, is getting reviews from her clients after completing services. Some of those services include writing résumés, cover letters, sponsorship letters, embassy letters, and interview coaching.

“After I have completed my work, my clients are satisfied with the results that they are getting. Seeing smiles on people's faces and getting positive feedback and referrals gives me joy as it brings back more income for my business,” she said.

“Most of my clients are from overseas because I mostly help persons to get jobs in the overseas market, but in terms of local customers, they are always giving me some wonderful reviews of them landing jobs too,” she added.

Whenever Hinds is not busy being an interview guru, she spends quality time with her friends and surfs social media platforms for fun.

And eyeing her media career, she hopes to become a radio personality later this year.