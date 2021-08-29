CHEETAH does more for students in Jamaica

CHEETAH Toys & More, LLC recently hosted their online PEP CHEETAH Challenge Scholarship Competition, awarding seven students scholarships valued at $62,000 each. The competition is aimed at giving back to the community while helping students to prepare for the important exam for their transition from primary to high school.

The challenge, geared at students sitting the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams, consisted of a diagnostic and practice test done over several weeks along with daily questions, prior to the final test spread over a two-day period.

Dr Kasan Troupe, acting chief education officer at the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, was thankful.

“We are grateful for this support and proud of your contribution in creating social change for our students; and we are impressed with the impact CHEETAH has had on the Jamaican education system,” she said.

CHEETAH is also one of the few Jamaican companies that has its own brand of Google-certified phablets (tablets with phone). Founding Director Paulette Trowers explained, “Given the inadequacy of Internet services in some parts of Jamaica and the fact that young people in the digital age are more inclined to access content on electronic devices rather than in print, we figured that a more viable solution would be to deliver research-based material on our own CHEETAH branded mobile devices”.

These phablets make calls and use SIM cards with data plans, contain content (some of which is approved by the Ministry of Education), and each is outfitted with a kickstand case, protective front screen and an OTG Connector.

Content on CHEETAH's phablets range from ebooks from the Ministry of Education to CHEETAH's interactive testing apps in math, science, and ability. Former principal of Bull Bay All-Age School in St Thomas Justin Duncan said CHEETAH phablets are treasure troves of needed and exciting information.

“Although the phablets are Internet-enabled, students do not need Wi-Fi service to access a lot of the content that was pre-installed,” he said.

CHEETAH has donated multiple tablets to the school and piloted a leasing (buy-to-own) programme with multiple parents.

CHEETAH Toys & More, LLC is a registered corporation operating since 2014 in the education and technology industries, with legal presence both within the United States of America and Jamaica. CHEETAH, which is an acronym for Connect to Higher Education Electronic Tools Application and Help, vows to continue adding culturally sensitive content in different modalities.