Chelsie Gregory's drive to manage, market and monetise Jamaican creativity

THE creative sector is the third-largest contributor to Jamaica's gross domestic product (GDP) but many among us believe the immense creative talent that Jamaicans have has the potential to have an even greater impact on the country's economy. Chelsie Gregory is one of them.

A final-year student at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, Gregory hopes that with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management and Humanities degree soon to be under her belt, she will be able to help push the Jamaican creative industries forward and help creatives monetise their art.

“I was always interested in all aspects of the arts,” Gregory said. “From painting and sculpting to dancing and drama, the arts have always been my passion. My older sister taught visual arts at Vere Technical High School for a while and that helped to fuel my passion because I had someone to look up to.”

With that degree in hand and a year-long apprenticeship with global entertainment procurement company, The SMC Group, Gregory is excited to begin her work in the local creative industry to help creatives, such as artists, producers and even dancers and make-up artists, own, market and make money from their craft.

“I believe more emphasis can be placed on the business side of the arts. There is no doubt that, as a people, we are extremely talented and creative but many persons do not know how to monetise this. If creatives were taught how to package and market their art on their own they would be able to push their art, careers and the industry further,” Gregory said.

Emphasising the need for a better understanding of ownership and marketing, Gregory said that is where her arts management background comes in.

“I am interested in pushing the boundaries to get more Jamaican creatives recognised for their work. Especially now, living in a technologically advanced age, we can use social media and other digital platforms to push music, dance choreographies, etc. With the proper marketing and management, we can own, copyright and monetise the work that we do instead of giving it away for free like many of our creatives are doing right now.”

Gregory was recently selected for a year-long apprenticeship programme with The SMC Group as part of the company's ongoing partnership with Edna Manley to foster the development of Jamaican talent and creative industries. The apprenticeship programme will see Gregory recruiting and developing local talent while plugged into the company's vast network including record labels across 16 markets.

“I am very enthusiastic about what this apprenticeship can do, not just for me but other creative talents. As a developing creative myself, I am excited about how I can impact other up and coming talents and give them a boost to get their talents and art recognised,” Gregory said.

The SMC Group is also covering Gregory's final year tuition as part of the agreement.