CIBC FirstCaribbean gives hope to former wards of the State

THEY had no idea where they were going when they left home and the sight of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, a beautifully dressed room, and five nattily dressed gentlemen to greet them just compounded the big surprise for 12 young former wards of the State — 17 to 23 years old, now transitioning into a new home.

It was International Men's Day 2021 and CIBC FirstCaribbean was hosting them to a development workshop and lunch, in celebration.

They were ready to receive the lessons early, having been prepared in the room by a special guest barber Trevaughn Rodney of Uppercut.

Owen Francis, director, retail and banking at CIBC FirstCaribbean, started the ball rolling, telling the young men that “while transitioning from the home you have known for most of your lives can be scary, we assure you that there are many big brothers looking out for you to ensure you remain safe and well.”

Noting the theme of International Men's Day 2021, 'Better Relations Between Men and Women', Francis said, “you are on the cusp of adulthood and it is important that you understand the importance of harmonious relationships with everyone.”

Francis' colleagues Claude Campbell, solutions architect, technology and Donald Fuller, associate director, service management, technology, joined him in presenting their guests with gift baskets which included a range of toiletries and new long-sleeved white shirts which they donned and declared “big man ting”.

That was a fitting segue for the workshop by Daniel Edwards of T-180 which offered life skills and included tips on the importance of good grooming, decorum and dressing for different occasions and a tie-tying demonstration. His keen audience took copious notes which they agreed would guide them on their journey into the world of work.

The finale preceding lunch was a “celebrity moment” with Carlton Brown, noted men's wear designer, who, in his “reasoning”, divulged that he too was a former ward of the State.

This resonated well with his audience as a living illustration that “you could be anything you want to be”.

As one young man commented, “It was so good to hear what Mr Brown had to say. He was like us and look at him now. Wow!”