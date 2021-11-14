Cleo Dixon is driven & determined to succeed

The 2021 NCB Foundation scholarship recipients are all pursuing degrees in digital programmes. There are 14 chosen scholars this year, one from each parish, and the focus on digital for this year's scholarship and grant programme seeks to empower Jamaicans to create digital solutions that solve local and global challenges, become financially independent and literate, and be resilient in an increasingly volatile, uncertain and complex world.

We have been highlighting a few of the recipients, with the hope of inciting a level of hope amongst students who may be struggling, or those who may be interested in pursuing a digital career, but need some reassurance and inspiration.

Digital careers present students with an opportunity to learn to adapt and be agents of change within Jamaica's digital transformation.

Meet Cleo Dixon.

CLEO Dixon, 20, hails from the parish of Westmoreland. A student at the University of Technology, Jamaica, she's pursuing a BSc in Computer Information Systems with an expected duration of four years. A dedicated, goal-oriented and hard-working individual, this youngster sees herself giving back to her community and helping in the growth of Jamaica's economy.

C&E: What sets you apart from other students in other disciplines?

CD: What sets me apart from others would be my drive and determination to ensure that I will be able to contribute in any way I can towards the country.

C&E: Who is your biggest motivator?

CD: My biggest motivator in life would most definitely be my mother and my family as a whole as they are always there to motivate me to do my best.

C&E: Why did you choose to do the degree you're doing now?

CD: The reason for my choice in studying the selected course is due to the evolution of technology and business where everything is currently digital and that inspired me to want to be a part of the digital world and to be a contributor.

C&E: What industry do you want to pursue post-graduation?

CD: Once I successfully graduate, I would like to be a part of banking or a part of the public sector as my choice of study is to be able to work in any industry once the opportunity arises.

C&E: What are the career opportunities available locally for your major?

CD: With my choice of study I will be able to analyse data collected and help businesses and organisations to make decisions that will be profitable to both the business and the customer. Being a data analyst for a bank, I will be able to use predictive analysis to help in customisation of each consumer's needs for the bank. I will also be able to use data analysis in the public sector via hospitals, government agencies and more by providing them with a comprehensive analysis of what needs to be done to yield better results.

C&E: How do you see this helping you contribute to Jamaica's development, especially on the digital front?

CD: This will help Jamaica by improving business which improves the economy on a whole and places Jamaica on the digital map due to its increased use of technology to develop businesses.

C&E: Tell us one interesting thing about you

CD: I'm an aspiring author. I really do love to read and I hope that one day I will be able to have a completed book on the shelves for readers like myself to enjoy.

C&E: How has the scholarship helped you pursue your dream?

CD: With the help of the scholarship obtained, it has enabled me tremendously to take one step closer to my goal as it has alleviated one of the worries associated with pursuing tertiary education.

C&E: What would you say to other students interested in pursuing a digital career, but may need some reassurance and inspiration about their choice?

CD: I would definitely recommend that they work towards their dreams and goals and aspirations. The journey to success is not an easy one, but the reward will be fulfilling. I am sure you will also enjoy the trajectory of reaching your end goal. Remember, digital careers are just as important as any other career as each career has its own purpose for existing.