Corporate Buzz - LET'S TALK TALENT

What qualities do you look for in your sales recruits?
Knowing which qualities to look for when recruiting sales professionals is as important as using the correct tools to verify whether or not your selected candidates truly possess these qualities. Learn more in our article “The Sales Recruiting Eye” in this publication.
HR TIPS FOR MANAGING STAFF DURING LOCKDOWN
● Talk with your team about the importance of keeping well mentally and physically whilst working remotely. Include set times to exercise, take regular breaks to stretch and go outside in the fresh air.
● Encourage employees to maintain daily routines and habits, for example, consider wearing work clothes and make-up while still at home. Start working at the same time as normal. Arranging a packed lunch as normal.
●Ensure employees are familiar with the communication tools chosen by the company to keep in touch eg, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Trello, etc.
