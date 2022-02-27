Corporate Buzz

LET'S TALK TALENT: RECRUITING IN THE WFH AGE - 4 THINGS TO CONSIDER

- Easily adapt your current hiring practices

Ensure your job description is clear

Highlight your organisation's remote work culture, including what candidates can expect in terms of communication and collaboration. Be upfront about whether the role is remote-only or hybrid and if flexi-time is allowed.

Emphasise WFH-friendly competencies

Soft skills are vital to successful remote work, regardless of industry. These include trustworthiness, self-motivation, ability to take initiative and effective virtual communication.

Adapt your employee benefits programme

Exchange in-office perks like access to the company gym for more useful ones like a reward and recognition programme, a technology allowance and learning and development opportunities to really appeal to remote workers.

Train your leaders to manage a virtual team

Emphasise training in relational skills proven to enhance remote work, such as building trust, effective virtual communication and how to properly incorporate social elements into virtual work life.

CORPORATE SPOTLIGHT

Ryan Reid, Co-founder, President and CEO, First Rock Capital Holdings Limited

Q: First Rock has had a pretty meteoric rise since its inception in 2017, with some big milestone accomplishments along the way. Did you expect things to happen the way they did? How did you prepare for and manage such a fast-paced journey?

A: Absolutely not. The journey hasn't been without challenges. In the embryonic stages, we encountered many hurdles, some which had great potential to derail all our plans. However, I am quite a persistent and disciplined person, so the challenges were like fuel to my engine. The support of my business partner, Michael Banbury, and the dedication and commitment of my team makes it a meaningful journey. Entering the world of entrepreneurship requires one to be emotionally tough with a fixity of purpose. My motto in business is parochial in words but profound in actuality: “Tek time walk fast.” Which means I am cautiously and prudently aggressive.

Q: Your business was still in its infancy when the pandemic started. What are the attributes that have helped you lead your team successfully during such challenging and uncertain times?

A: One word: diversification. This has been a key element of our risk mitigation strategy. The response to COVID-19 varies amongst jurisdictions, and as such, we recognised from early on that a COVID-19 impact assessment was necessary for our businesses. We do impact assessments monthly. We are regional with footprints in Jamaica, St Lucia, The Bahamas, Guyana, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, and the United States and our focus areas are real estate, financial services, retail and energy.

Q: What is one lesson the pandemic has taught you about yourself as a leader?

A: My resilience and confidence in my abilities. The team is very supportive and competent. The pandemic has caused me to rely heavily on my team, delegate more and hold them more accountable. It has also caused me to recognise how much more agile and efficient we can be in our operations. So in many cases, COVID-19, for our businesses, has been a blessing in disguise.

Q: How do you ensure that your organisation aligns with your personal vision, mission and values?

A: It is really about the collective vision and values of the entire team. We are extremely big on culture. It is the most important commitment for us. Culture first, then comes strategy and execution. We have a culture of performance and respect. I am more about communicating job descriptions versus organisational charts. It's never about who ranks above who but more so a wholesale appreciation of each person's role and how that role assimilates in the overall structure of the company. The focus for us is always accountability. We have rationalised staffing to rid ourselves of persons who aren't the right cultural fit and I make no apologies for that.

Q: Who do you look to for inspiration and mentorship?

A: I am inspired by my family. My partner and our young daughter Ryleigh bring me the balance and peace that I require. With respect to mentorship, I have a few mentors, some I interact with frequently and some I follow closely but do not interact with. I always ensure that there is diversification in the company I keep, so much of my time is spent with people twice my age; people who are more experienced than I am, persons who have done a lot more than I have and who can impart the knowledge I need to navigate this world of business. My absolute mentor is my father.

Q: How do you help to inspire and mentor others?

A: To be quite honest, I wish I had more time to mentor others. I am particularly drawn to persons who don't enjoy the benefit of opportunity, and as such, I try to guide and assist them as much as possible. I am being closely monitored by many people, primarily young entrepreneurs, so in the absence of the time to mentor directly, I mentor indirectly through my actions. In many cases, my accomplishments and wins are theirs too.

Q: Which book(s) have you read lately that you would recommend to an aspiring CEO?

A: Many people don't know this, but I am a proud student of literature. I actually got a distinction in English literature at age 14. William Shakespeare plays are at the top of my collection. I would recommend reading Macbeth. It teaches you the reality of the world and how dangerous, combative and vindictive people can be. The personalities in that play are synonymous to modern-day realities. That's on the personal side. On the professional/business side, Beyond Performance by Scott Keller and Colin Price is a tremendous read. It teaches and guides one in creating a culture of performance within an organisation by focusing on the underlying elements that can improve or exacerbate performance.

HR THINK TANK

Working from Home – Navigating the New Normal

In 2020, amidst the first wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many companies instituted work-from-home (WFH) policies to reduce the number of employees in close quarters in their offices. The WFH measures were meant to be temporary, of course; especially since some types of businesses can't sustain long-term remote work. CEOs likely forecasted a few months out of office and then a seamless return to normal, but we're now three years into the pandemic and thousands of employees are still logging in from home.

Business leaders are eager to have their employees back in the office and employees are also waiting to hear if they are to return to their cubicles any time soon. A growing number of professionals are also indicating that they have no interest in returning to the traditional workplace. It seems highly unlikely that a full-scale return to office will be successful. WFH is here to stay and indicators point to it becoming the norm in the not-too-distant future. Following are five tips that can help you prepare your organisation and staff for the shift.

1) Build a solid technology infrastructure. It's not enough to have good videoconferencing and online collaboration tools. Your company needs to have key elements in place, such as a knowledgeable IT team, high-quality hardware, and the software your staff requires to function optimally. Don't skimp on this. A strong foundation coupled with the right tools will help your team remain productive.

2) Commit to communication. E-mail is always necessary, but your team also needs to communicate in real time, so invest in the right conferencing and messaging tools. There was a “Zoom boom” in the early stages of the pandemic and many organisations still rely on that platform for meetings. Other companies rely on Skype for business or Microsoft Teams. There are also platforms like Slack and ClickUp to consider. Take some time to decide which one(s) best suits your needs in terms of access, security standards and supported devices and get your team up to speed.

3) Put it in writing. Work with your legal team or representative to write a detailed policy or a contract that you and your employees will sign, whether you plan to institute permanent or hybrid WFH measures. The document should lay out each party's expectations and responsibilities, including how many hours an employee should work, who pays for damages if company-issued hardware gets damaged, and so on. The more detailed the document is in laying out the ground rules, the better.

4) Establish a performance measurement system. One of the biggest challenges some organisations experience is how to track productivity. The key is to focus on the quality and timeliness of your staff's outputs rather than their physical locations. Develop a system that includes agreed-upon KPIs, deadlines, and process documentation practices. Also employ online project management platforms, time trackers and other productivity monitoring software.

5) Go hybrid. If your business can't support full-time WFH measures, having staff work at the office part-time is a great solution. You can work with your management team to devise a rotating schedule (eg, two weeks in office, two weeks at home) that best suits your operations.

Bonus point: Remember your team's mental health. If you're going virtual for the long term, your WFH policy should include measures your company will take to help your staff stay engaged and focused, how to care for them on a human level without constant work expectations, and ways they can unwind together. Consider providing flexible work hours, counselling opportunities, virtual team activities, and even occasional care packages or tokens. Ensuring that the work gets done is a priority, but remember that your most valuable resource is your people. Taking care of them is also taking care of your bottom line.