Corporate entities donate to end campus hunger at UTech

Corporate entities donate to end campus hunger at UTechSunday, December 12, 2021
|
STUDENTS at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica who face food insecurity are set to benefit from hearty donations of WATA, NESCAFE 3 in 1 and TruSHAKE.
The donation, coordinated by UTech alumna Geli-Anne Campbell in collaboration with the UTech Students' Union Council, Student Services Committee, was executed in response to a recent study funded by the UTech Research Development Fund which revealed that at least half of its student population suffers from severe food insecurity.
Here from left: Tavoy Barrett, vice-president, student services; Dorrset Gabbidon-Pottinger, assistant registrar, student services; Brittany Roberts, marketing assistant, WATA; Robyn Murray, president UTech Students' Union Council; and Geli-Anne Campbell, managing director, FANNE Promotions and Media Management Services, give the thumbs up to donors.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy