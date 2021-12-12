Corporate entities donate to end campus hunger at UTech

STUDENTS at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica who face food insecurity are set to benefit from hearty donations of WATA, NESCAFE 3 in 1 and TruSHAKE.

The donation, coordinated by UTech alumna Geli-Anne Campbell in collaboration with the UTech Students' Union Council, Student Services Committee, was executed in response to a recent study funded by the UTech Research Development Fund which revealed that at least half of its student population suffers from severe food insecurity.

Here from left: Tavoy Barrett, vice-president, student services; Dorrset Gabbidon-Pottinger, assistant registrar, student services; Brittany Roberts, marketing assistant, WATA; Robyn Murray, president UTech Students' Union Council; and Geli-Anne Campbell, managing director, FANNE Promotions and Media Management Services, give the thumbs up to donors.