CXC appoints new pro-registrar and deputy CEO

THE council of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), at its 54th meeting recently, appointed Dr Eduardo R Ali, an experienced education policy and development leader, to the role of pro-registrar and deputy chief executive officer.

Dr Ali joined the organisation with effect from August 1, 2021. He leads and strategically manages the Western Zone Office in Jamaica, and is responsible for the Research and Educational Services Division, several council committees, educational transformation, innovative learning products and regional and international alliances and partnerships.

Dr Ali's esteemed career of nearly three decades has positioned him in key roles in the Caribbean, North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East within the field of education. These include executive director of The Accreditation Council of Trinidad and Tobago, senior manager of two universities in the United Arab Emirates, and Programme manager, human resource development (education and labour) at the Caricom Secretariat, Guyana. In addition, Dr Ali has held leadership and technical roles within The University of the West Indies at the Cave Hill and St Augustine campuses, the Council of Legal Education and public sector and private institutions and agencies.

Dr Ali is a thought leader in education policy, strategy, accreditation and education excellence. He has developed, led and managed national, regional and international policy, strategy and capacity-building projects in several areas such as tertiary education, seamless education, teacher education, TVET, qualifications frameworks, accreditation systems and open and distance learning. Dr Ali's experience in these areas has been garnered through his work within, or engaging the public sector, research and education networks, higher education and TVET institutions, private corporations and the Caricom, United Nations and Commonwealth systems.

A national, Commonwealth and Fulbright Scholar, Dr Ali holds a Doctor of Education degree in Education Policy Studies and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership, having studied at the University of the West Indies, University of British Columbia, and Sheffield and Leicester universities. He is certified in strategic planning, public policy, learning outcomes design, change management, project management, quality assurance, results-based management and international development. He has supervised and taught graduate students as well as published over 30 academic peer reviewed and professional papers in the fields of educational policy, reform, quality assurance and leadership.

Dr Ali's experience will be pivotal as CXC embarks on its transformational agenda within the context of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.