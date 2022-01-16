Denham Town rolls out red carpet for students

Denham Town rolls out red carpet for studentsSunday, January 16, 2022
|
ADMINISTRATORS at Denham Town High in Kingston rolled out the red carpet for students returning to school last week, welcoming them in fine style to face-to-face classes, after the students were out for almost two years due to the pandemic.
Photographer Karl McLarty caught some of the action.
