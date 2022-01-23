Digicel launches graduate programme

DIGICEL Group has opened applications for its first cohort of the Digicel Graduate Programme and is looking for the brightest and the best.

“If you are a creative problem-solver with a knack for solutions-oriented thinking, then the Digicel Graduate Programme could be the next big step in your career plans,” the telecommunications company said.

“Digicel is well known and respected around the world for attracting and developing incredible talent, and this two-year programme will develop Digicel's next generation of inspiring and innovative leaders.”

The programme welcomes tertiary graduates from across the world, and aims to provide them with a truly global experience and access to some of the brightest minds in the industry. Graduates will build careers that have long-lasting potential by developing digital mindsets, technical knowledge, business acumen, commercial savviness, and leadership skills through a combination of real-world, on-the-job experience, professional development, networking, and mentorship.

“We are thrilled to be launching this exciting programme and look forward to welcoming this group of the brightest and the best graduates into the business,” Digicel Group CEO Oliver Coughlan said. “Digicel is such a unique place, and the people who thrive here go on to lead in Digicel markets and other top companies across the globe, especially in the world of digital and telecoms. This is what we like to call the Digicel DNA, and through this programme we plan to hone this quality in our new graduates.”

Through rotations over the two-year programme, graduates will spend time in Digicel markets working alongside experts across multiple disciplines and levels; interacting with the board; taking part in networking activities and professional courses, as well as receiving mentorship and career development guidance throughout.

“When Digicel began in Jamaica in 2001 it was the start of our journey to democratise communications for millions, and with our relaunch as a digital operator in 2020 we cemented our place in history as the first in our markets, and only second in the world, to achieve this transition successfully,” Coughlan added. “We are looking for future leaders, for out-of-the-box thinkers, for innovators who are ready and willing to change the game when it comes to the intersection of digital and telecoms.”

Applications will remain open until January 31, and candidates must have graduated with a bachelor's or master's degree in a business-related discipline. Candidates will also need to be fluent in English and available to start on April 4, 2022.