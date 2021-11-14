Digital skills give you a competitive edge — Dr Gunjan Mansingh

DR Gunjan Mansingh, senior lecturer and head of the Department of Computing at The University of the West Indies (UWI), has charged that digital literacy is a must-have skill for anyone seeking a competitive edge.

Dr Mansingh delivered the keynote address at the recent graduation for the Skills for the Future programme, an initiative of the Flow Foundation in collaboration with the Caribbean School of Data at the Mona School of Business and Management. She pointed out that the growth of technology has reshaped how jobs are performed and that digital literacy makes persons more marketable for emerging career fields.

“Digital innovations are reshaping our economy, industries and even society at a scale and speed like never before,” Dr Mansingh said. “We are standing on the brink of a new technological revolution. The first revolution was powered by steam; the second revolution was powered by electricity; the third revolution was powered by semiconductors and the fourth revolution is powered by the Internet.”

The pandemic has accelerated the reliance on technology with countries across the world reporting an increase on digital dependence in the areas of education, entertainment and business processes.

“We are now evolving at an exponential pace rather than linear where the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres have become blurred. Technology is reshaping our society, altering how we socialise and how we live. Not just about our economies but our way of life,” Dr Mansingh added.

Speaking to the importance of the Skills for the Future programme, the senior lecturer said it is playing a significant role in helping to transition people to the digital economy and ensuring they remain relevant and employable.

“We are all digital beings in this time. However, some of us are digital natives, that is people born into the digital age, while others are digital immigrants, those who learn to use the computer at some stage during adult life,” she said.

“Being a part of this programme allows you to navigate the digital age and get the skills that are critical to your advancement. Attaining these skills makes you more relevant in the workplace,” she continued.

In her presentation, she expounded on the importance of digital skills saying that it can:

•Increase business productivity

• Develop a competitive edge

•Provide new ways of working

• Increase revenue

• Allow businesses to build customer relationships.

She added that almost all industries require digital skills and that this knowledge is more important than ever.

“With the changing technology, there has emerged new industries, new jobs, new businesses that all require digital skills, these are critical to our survival moving forward,” Dr Mansingh noted.

The Skills for the Future programme has graduated 131 participants in its first cohort with graduates ranging from 16 to 60 years old. The programme is focused on empowering Jamaicans to confidently navigate the new digital economy.