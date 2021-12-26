Distance learning: A pain in the back for many – Pt 2

In 2020 when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the shores of Jamaica, thousands of pupils were thrust into a world of distance education via tablets, computers and cellular phones.

But while the new arrangement solved the problem of access to school from home, for some students the use of these devices for everyday schooling triggered, according to the senior medical officer at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rory Dixon, the beginning of another global public health nightmare — an ergonomic crisis.

“SINCE COVID, there is no doubt that more teachers and students are complaining about muscle pains and tension, which causes a lot of discomfort. For me, it is my back, for my daughter, it is her wrist, and in all honesty, I always knew that bad posture can affect you but I certainly did not know that it could to this degree,” St Mary-based teacher Angella Valentine explained.

She said that she had sacrificed her table and chairs so that her grandchildren and the neighbours' children, who come to her to access the wi-fi for classes, could work comfortably, and has been teaching from her bed inside her bedroom.

“It does get uncomfortable from time to time, especially when I have five to six sessions, which are usually 40 minutes long, back to back. I usually just rub the pain a little and move on, oblivious to the harm that I have been causing myself and of course concerned about the long-term effects because these pains have been a nag,” Valentine said.

Senior medical officer at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rory Dixon, said that the predicament that teachers and students are facing rests squarely on the shoulders of one issue — a failure to raise ergonomics awareness in individuals.

“This ergonomics awareness would include sensitising parents, teachers and students about posture training, positioning the electronic device that they are using correctly, as well as encouraging movement right at their workstation,” Dr Dixon expounded.

“What we need to remember is that if your muscles are in a repetitive motion for a long time or are stuck in an uncomfortable angle, they get fatigued. So, for example, if your ears are in line with your shoulder, your head weighs about 10 pounds or less, but if you are looking down on the device, the more forward you go, the heavier your head will feel because the more forward you go, the muscles that support your neck to hold the head are being stretched the more you move forward.

“When this happens, the perceived weight at this point can be up to 20 to 30 pounds, and this may manifest as muscle tearing — muscles may get tight, sore and you may begin to notice cramping in the hands,” he continued. “When muscles get tired they begin to spasm. When the muscles are stretched too much, patients may complain about consistent muscle contractions.”

One parent, who said that she had to spend a few thousands too many taking her son to their family doctor and even chiropractors before she identified the issue, conveyed that even as she lauded the government for procuring devices for students and teachers, she was also chiding them for failing to initiate the relevant stimulation activities needed to ensure awareness of a proper ergonomic set-up.

“It's good what the government is doing by getting the devices, but at the same time, it is like they gave the children and teachers the tools without the instruction manual,” Samantha Minott reasoned.

“I didn't know that my child should be sitting a particular way, or that his laptop should be placed a certain angle to reduce the strain on him. So I allowed him to stay in his room and go to classes and so on. I didn't realise that I was to tell him to stop and stretch or anything like that. I know that I am not the only parent because a lot of people at my workplace are talking about this too,” Minott said.

Implications of unsuitable ergonomics

If the accounts of students is anything to go by, it is clear that children are not immune to the injuries caused by poor posture and improperly positioned devices. Fortunately for them though, Dr Dixon clarified that predominantly, in the case of serious, long-term injury, adults are more prone.

“Adults, over time, especially if corrective measures are not put in place, may experience anything from tendonitis to carpal tunnel syndrome and other spinal issues. In children, on the other hand, we are less likely to experience any long-lasting medical issues. Children are resilient — for them, it is likely these muscles and the aches will wear off,” Dr Dixon pointed out.

“It would be remiss of me not to mention that some serious concerns still exist for the children though. There is the possibility of spinal deformities in young children since their little bones are still developing. If they spend a lot of time hunched over their devices, what may manifest as discomfort now, may very well end up progressing to aches, pains and then injuries,” Dr Dixon further explained.

Mitigating unsuitable ergonomics set-up hazards

It may not be possible to provide all households that have a scarcity of ergonomic-friendly resources with the recommended resources. However, there are several techniques, that may be as simple as pausing and hugging yourself, that teachers, students and others who spend extensive hours using electronic devices, can benefit from.

Below Dr Dixon shares some helpful exercise techniques that you can explore while you work and or participate in classes.

The neck

Place your left hand on your lap, then place your right hand on the top of your head. Gently move your head sideways towards your right shoulder until a stretch is felt in the left side of the neck. Be careful not to place too much pressure on your neck with your right hand. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

The shoulders

•Place your right arm across your upper chest. Now, use the opposite hand to press your elbow towards the chest. Release your hand and repeat on the other side.

•Place your right palm to the right side of the desk, then turn your torso to the left. Repeat with your left palm and turn your torso in the opposite direction.

The wrists

Stretch your right arm in front of you with your palm facing up. With your left hand, hold firmly on to a finger at a time on your right hand and gently pull the fingers back. Hold each for 20 seconds and repeat for the opposite hand.

The back

•Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Make sure that your thighs are flat on the seat. Slowly bend forward, bringing hands towards your ankles and breathe in deeply as you bring your head between your legs.

• Adjust your position, sit forward to allow for leaning back onto the back of the chair.

• Sit upright with your shoulders back and head straight.

The chest

Sit comfortably in your chair with your shoulders relaxed. Now, clasp your hands behind your back and pull in your abdominals to support your lower back. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and gently lift your hands to open up your chest and shoulders. Hold for 20 seconds.

The torso

Sit upright with your shoulders back, and head straight. Now grasp the back of your chair and turn your upper body right until a stretch is felt. Do not twist too much that it causes pain. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

The glutes

Cross your right ankle over your left knee. Press the bent knee toward the floor until a stretch is felt deep in your buttocks. For a deeper stretch, lean your torso forward slightly. Hold for 20 seconds, then repeat on the opposite side.

Dr Dixon said that in addition to appropriate exercise techniques, people who are engaged in hours-long use of various devices should also consider appropriate lighting, choosing a chair that supports the spine (where possible), placing your mouse within easy reach and on the same surface as your keyboard, and placing your monitor at eye level and within arm's length. He also advised that when seated your feet should rest flat on the floor, otherwise you should get a footrest to support your feet.

Building ergonomic awareness

Even as the country continues to push for face-to-face classes, Dr Dixon reasons that the elephant in the room has been ignored for too long. He said that it is high time that the government incorporates ergonomics sensitisation sessions.

“A big part of the sensitisation process will include our teachers and parents. At first, children will need to access a visual session where the different techniques are demonstrated. Following this session, we of course would ask our teachers to prompt children to do a few stretches and exercises at intervals during class time,” Dr Dixon advised.

He was supported by Valentine, who also agreed that more needs to be done to build awareness.

“It would certainly be good if teachers and students are made to understand the importance of proper posture, how they need to sit, hold their devices or to position them, as well as appropriate exercise techniques and how to effectively execute them,” Valentine said.

“People's lives are already strained by the pandemic. Teachers and students alike are struggling; now with prolonged screen time which encourages a lot of repetitive movement and a reduction of physical activities in general, addressing the issue of unsuitable ergonomics should take priority.”