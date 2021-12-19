Distance learning, a pain in the back for many – Pt 1

IT was 15 minutes past eight on Monday. Twelve-year-old Theodore Hamilton had just exited his house wearing his khaki uniform shirt and a pair of oversized blue jeans. He walked to the side of the house, waving and exchanging greetings with neighbours on the way, before sitting on top of a boulder that rested against his one-room wooden house, nestled in a rural community in St Catherine.

The morning was still cold and white with mist, but slowly warmed as the sunlight burst through the clouds.

Hamilton positioned himself on the stone before he settled. He clutched his tablet in his left palm, his back hunched forward and his knee beneath his chin as he looked down at the screen. His teacher could be overheard saying, “Good morning, students. How are you, today?” to which Theodore in chorus with other students responded, “Good morning, I am fine, thank you, miss,” before muting his mic.

“Students, as we prepare for class, please mute your mic so that we can proceed with the lesson,” his teacher was heard instructing.

Hamilton sat there staring at the screen, only taking his eyes off when distracted by an occasional car passing, disruptions to his Internet service or the sounds of animals close by. For the entire 40 minutes of class, Theodore, a seventh-grade student, never once got up.

As soon as his first two sessions ended, he was prompted to join another class and then a third before he got a break. He sat in his classes, mostly listening, for just over 120 minutes, only getting up twice, but moving around from time to time in search of comfort and temporary relief from the rough texture of the rock that was squeezing his skin.

In 2020 when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit the shores of Jamaica, Theodore and thousands of other pupils were thrust into a world of distance education via tablets, computers and cellular phones.

But while the new arrangement solved the problem of access to school from home, for some students the use of these devices for everyday schooling triggered, according to the senior medical officer at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rory Dixon, the beginning of another global public health nightmare — an ergonomic crisis.

He explained that the problem, which is rooted in the significant uptick in the use of electronic devices over extended periods, in the absence of an ergonomically sound workspace and practices, may have far-reaching consequences on the body's musculoskeletal system.

“Since the start of the pandemic we have seen an increase in the number of patients, many of whom are students and teachers, with musculoskeletal discomfort, pain or injury. While a variety of musculoskeletal impairments have been observed, some of the more common issues identified include back, neck, shoulder and wrist pain. On investigation, an association is often made between the medical issues identified and the use of electronic devices,” Dr Dixon said.

He said that for this reason, there is a need for greater efforts to address the issue before it spirals into a greater health crisis.

While an attentive Hamilton strengthens his mind while learning from his tablet, his skeletal system is weakening.

“Every day my back hurts, and even my neck and eyes. I have to look up sometimes because my head feels very heavy. Miss, I also get cramped often because the classes are usually long. It feels even longer than when school is in session (physically),” Hamilton said.

Ergonomic-related injuries

For Adishane Holness, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, even having a workstation at home hasn't spared him from muscle strain associated with the use of his tablet.

“Most times there is no break. As soon as I can get out of the classroom, I have to head into another. Sometimes for three classes I am just there, sitting on my bed listening to the teacher or doing schoolwork. My back hurts most days; by the second session is over at 10:15 I have to be rubbing my neck, back and even my hands because they hurt a lot,” Holness said.

The two boys were able to establish a link between the onset of their malaise and pain, to their poor posture and the incorrect positioning of the devices during distance learning. However, they expressed that they were unaware of the importance of proper posture or how they could ward off pain and other possible injuries that may progress over time if a suitable ergonomic set-up is not implemented.

“Teachers, too, are experiencing a similar plight,” said St Mary-based teacher Angella Valentine.

She pointed out that not just her, but many of her colleagues, including her daughter, are suffering from varying degrees of posture-related discomfort, aches and pain.

Next week: Helpful exercise techniques you can explore while you work.