Dr Samantha Mosha, IGL scholar, finds her true calling

WEAR your masks, wash your hands, social distance — these are among the protocols being recommended in the novel coronavirus pandemic by Dr Samantha Mosha, IGL scholar.

As a resident at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), Dr Mosha has treated numerous COVID-19 patients and has seen enough to echo the Ministry of Health and Wellness' call for everyone to observe these mandates.

Thirty-year-old “Sam”, as she is called by close friends and relatives, the proud recipient of one of the annual IGL Razai Azard Rahaman scholarships for medical students which allowed her to complete The University of the West Indies Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme, is clear about what needs to happen.

“It is part of our responsibility as citizens of Jamaica to protect each other. No one anticipated the pandemic and the devastation it has brought to people and economies around the world. It has put a terrible burden on our health system and we should all be doing everything we can to avoid getting and passing on the virus. That means wearing our masks, washing our hands and practising social distancing. That way hospital facilities, beds, treatments could be reserved for the critically ill and those needing life-saving surgery.”

Dr Mosha confesses to “always wanting to mix a medical mission with a spiritual one” and actually completed two years of study at the Jamaica Theological Seminary between four years at Yale and five years at the UHWI.

The latter, she said, “would not have been possible without the help of the IGL scholarship which greatly reduced the financial burden on my parents and allowed me to focus on studies without worrying about funding. I am equally thankful for the opportunity to participate with the IGL team in outreach activities including at the Riverton Basic School as part of my mission work.”

“Going into the communities with IGL was fulfilling work as we brought joy and helped to enrich people's lives. In addition, I have done check ups at health fairs, dispensed medication and helped present food and care packages. Some scholarship winners return to participate in outreach days even after graduation and I intend to be among them when I can. The programme benefits people in so many positive ways and without fanfare IGL is impacting communities in a major way.”

Totally committed to Jamaica, Dr Mosha says, “I don't have to take a plane to help; there are enough people who need care right here”.

Now in her first year of residency in the Paediatric Medicine Programme at UHWI, she believes she has found her true calling.

“My life experiences and the challenges I have overcome thus far have cemented what I want to do with my life,” she said.