WHAT does dressing for success even mean these days? So much has been turned upside down over the last year and a half, and many of the practices that we have firmly held onto have been challenged ... including how we dress for work.

For the better part of eighteen months, most of us have travelled ten steps to get to work, and with cameras off for many meetings we've stayed casual for much of the day and week for that matter, or at most put on a 'pretty shirt on top' for those cameras-on meetings.

PJs

It would not be a stretch to say that most of us would agree that a robe may not be the best representation of your professional self. However, studies are showing that, for the most part, productivity has not suffered during the pandemic while we wore sweatpants instead of slacks to our dining table desks.

WHAT'S YOUR WHY?

Here's a question for you. What's the why behind your company's dress code? Is it professional image? Safety? Representation because you're a customer-facing team?

A dress code may seem low on the totem pole of important things to be considered during these times, but the people who are currently dressed in those PJs and sweats are slowly returning to office, and they aren't coming back in the same way they went out.

Are we sleepwalking through an easily overlooked opportunity? Right past a unique way to engage our team perhaps? In those same sweats and PJs, and also in the silk and slacks, many have gotten to know the people on the other side of their screen a whole lot better because so much effort had to be put into staying connected from a distance — the small talk while waiting for the meeting to begin, or the check-ins once they do. So why not leverage the conversation that's already taking place?

PERSONAL PREFERENCE OR COMPANY POLICY?

This is not just a company question though. As individuals we also need to know our why. “How do I need to present myself in this instance?” or “How do I want to be seen?” are questions we should have answers to.

Some may argue that the COVID-19 stats now prove what you've been saying all along — it shouldn't matter what I wear. What is important is what I do.

But you can't argue with the age-old fact that no matter how you slice and dice it, people draw conclusions about you based on how you present yourself. It may feel wrong, but doors can open or close for you based on this one thing.

The truth is, our human brains don't like information gaps. So, in the absence of information, we try to fill those gaps by drawing conclusions, which may or may not be correct. This is why someone will look at your appearance and make assumptions (ie, create a story) about who you are based on what they see.

Do you see why your appearance matters? Plus, if it really didn't matter, why not stay in the hair curlers, durags, and robes for the meeting with the boss?

So maybe the debate isn't just about whether you wear a suit or sweats. We already know that as of August 2021 there are not very many offices where that argument would fly.

Maybe it is instead about redefining what professional and appropriate look like in the context of your organisation and what you do. Maybe it is about engaging the team in having this conversation, and in doing so, you indirectly tell them that their opinions matter and count for something.

A lot has happened in this past year and a half. And now is the perfect time to question your company's MO. Maybe not EVERYTHING needs to change, or maybe everything does. Maybe there are some things we ought to hold firmly onto; and maybe there are some things that we should hold loosely … or release altogether.

Perhaps this is the perfect time to challenge ourselves and our status quo; to pause and question. I'd be willing to bet that many of us do not even remember our whys.

And as you question, remember that “because it's always been this way”, will keep you stuck exactly where you are: on the sidelines watching this new world whiz by.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn.

My name is Carolyn Bolt. HR happened upon me seven years ago, and there has been no turning back from this challenging, critical, very rewarding and often frustrating matter of people since then. Reach me at peoplematter.s21@gmail.com.