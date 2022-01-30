FHC donates tablets to Christiana High School students

First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC) handed over tablets to students of Christiana High School at the entity's Manchester branch office on January 21. Here are some highlights.

PHOTO 1: Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (left) and Member of Parliament for Manchester North Eastern Audley Shaw participate in the handover of a tablet to Dominique Brookes by FHC Branch Manager Sharna Hutchinson Scott.

PHOTO 2: Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (left) and Member of Parliament for Manchester North Eastern Audley Shaw participate in the handover of a tablet to Michaelia Blackwood by FHC Branch Manager Sharna Hutchinson Scott.

PHOTO 3: Member of Parliament for Manchester North Eastern Audley Shaw presents a tablet to Alia Mullings, while Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (left) and Manchester branch manager, FHC, Sharna Hutchinson Scott, look on.