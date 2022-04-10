Former wards given lessons for world of work

TWELVE young ladies, former wards of three local children's homes, have expressed exuberant thanks to CIBC FirstCaribbean for a seminar which they said taught them important lessons perfect for their lives at this time.

The seminar, held on March 23 at Terra Nova Hotel, was the bank's International Women's Day gift to the young ladies in transition from their former homes and now pursuing tertiary education or working.

At the seminar, they were taken through the elements of interview techniques, including preparing for, dressing for and presenting to best effect at a job interview by Jerome Griffiths, head of human resources at the bank.

Corporate image consultant and teacher Althea Laing, Jamaica's first supermodel, who has graced the covers of several international magazines including Essence, shared notes on social graces and etiquette and corporate wardrobe including the correct way to enter and exit the room for interviews, proper posture in walking and sitting, and dining etiquette.

Sharon Wint Levy, make-up artist of Face Forward Cosmetics, closed the deal with a make-up demonstration on one of the participants, presenting applications for work and social events.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of her colleagues, Akela Phillips said, “We truly appreciate all the lessons taught and good advice given here today. It is all so very important at this time of our lives and we will adopt a lot of it as part of our everyday life.”

The ladies were all presented with gift bags including toiletries as well as make-up bags including many of the products used in the make-up demonstration by Griffiths and Stacy Davis Thompson, senior manager Customer Care Sales Centre at CIBC FirstCaribbean.