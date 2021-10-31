Future leader Martin Bartley has big plans for the tech industry

The 2021 NCB Foundation scholarship recipients are all pursuing degrees in digital programmes. There are 14 chosen scholars this year, one from each parish, and the focus on digital for this year's scholarship and grant programme seeks to empower Jamaicans to create digital solutions that solve local and global challenges, become financially independent and literate, and be resilient in an increasingly volatile, uncertain and complex world.

This week we start highlighting a few of the recipients, with the hope of inciting a level of hope amongst students who may be struggling, or those who may be interested in pursuing a digital career, but need some reassurance and inspiration.

Digital careers present students with an opportunity to learn to adapt and be agents of change within Jamaica's digital transformation.

Meet Martin Bartley.

MARTIN Bartley is from Bombay, Manchester. He is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in computer science at The University of the West Indies.

“I am a charismatic, hard-working, honest individual with astonishing leadership skills,” he said, when we asked how he would introduce himself to the world. “I am a Christian individual with strong morals and the drive to continuously push myself to be the best that I can be.”

In the next five years, Bartley sees himself as a well-established software engineer, “one who is a role model to many others and someone who inspires others to do their best to achieve their goals. I see myself in high positions; to not just to be a tail, but be at the head at everything I do.”

C&E: What sets you apart from other students in other disciplines?

MB: The difference between myself and other students in other disciplines is my ability to think critically. Problem-solving is a crucial part of the computer science field, and so my logical and critical thinking skills are continuously being sharpened, making me stand out from the crowd. A very important skill to have indeed.

C&E: Why did you choose to do the degree you're doing now?

MB: I chose to pursue this degree because of my fascination with the technological industry. My curiosity to learn more in this field gives me the determination and the drive to do my best. I have a passion for computing, and I have no problem with spending the rest of my life doing it as a job.

C&E: Who or what would you say is your biggest motivator?

MB: My biggest motivators are my parents. They have sacrificed so much to get me to where I am today, both financially and mentally. And so, in the future, even though I won't be able to come close to all that they have done for me, I want to make them be able to live comfortably and happily, as some sort of requital for the years they have dedicated to raising me.

C&E: How did you gain an interest in your area, and what industry do you want to pursue post-graduation?

MB: I gained an interest in this field when I looked around and saw the continuous evolution of technology in the world. Every year, new technology is developed, and old technology is refined and perfected. I became fascinated with this and decided that I want to grow along with the industry. When I graduate, I want to become a software engineer with ties to the e-commerce industry.

C&E: What are the career opportunities available locally for your major?

MB: In Jamaica, one may find job opportunities with a computer science degree as a software engineer, web developer, teacher/lecturer, cybersecurity specialist, network engineer and the list goes on.

C&E: How do you see this helping you contribute to Jamaica's development, especially on the digital front?

MB: My degree will help me to grow the e-commerce industry. I want to improve the efficiency of using digital payments in Jamaica and make it easier for the average Jamaican to access such facilities. I want to implement the use of cryptocurrencies which I believe will be a good way to strengthen and grow our economy.

C&E: Was this always what you wanted to do?

MB: If I was asked a year ago what I want to become, I would have proudly said a medical doctor. However, due to online school, all the time that I spent at home allowed me to sit down and clearly think about what it is that I really want to do. I slowly realised that I did not want to become a doctor because of passion, but because I was always encouraged to become one. And so when I realised my true passion, I made the change before it was too late.

C&E: Tell us one interesting thing about you

MB: One thing that's interesting about me is the fact that I am a musician. Many persons are often so shocked when they find out that I have musical abilities in the drums and the keyboard.

C&E: How has the scholarship helped you pursue your dream?

MB: This scholarship has allowed me to go to university. My family is not in the best financial position, and so, if not for this scholarship I have no idea how I would pay tuition. However, receiving this scholarship has changed those circumstances

C&E: What would you say to other students interested in pursuing a digital career, but may need some reassurance and inspiration about their choice?

MB: I am a living example that you do not need prior experience in computer science to pursue a degree in it. At the CAPE level, I only did the laboratory sciences, and now I have no trouble learning computer science. Once you have an open mind and the willingness to learn, you will do just fine. It's also important to remember that you will make mistakes. Often times your code may not run, but don't be discouraged. This is a field of trial and error. If one thing doesn't work, stay calm and collected and try again. Always go for what want to do, and not what others tell you to. At the end of the day, you will be the only one doing your exams and going through the struggles, so be sure to recognise and follow your passions.