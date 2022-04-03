Gabrielle Grant realises real estate dream

FROM as early as age seven, Gabrielle Grant said venturing into real estate was her dream.

What fuelled her passion even more was her grandfather's effort to take her along with him on his work projects.

“I've always been passionate about real estate. When I was about seven years old, my grandpa, who was into construction, would take me to a lot of these big house and hotel sites when he was doing work and from then I always loved it,” Grant told Career & Education.

“I think that he planted a seed in my head and he just made me have this love for seeing the process of a building go from being raw and under construction to being finished, and also to have an eye for quality because one of the big things for us as real estate developers with the company I am with now is quality,” she added.

The 29-year-old, who is from Kingston, is now a real estate dealer.

But the journey to get there required much hard work.

Grant stressed that after leaving her alma mater Immaculate Conception High School, she was unsure of her next academic move.

“I didn't know what I wanted to do in university, so I left there (high school) and went to The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus to start my law degree. I couldn't do medicine or anything like that because I didn't have the prerequisites but law didn't have any specific prerequisites at the time, so I just took a chance, applied to law, got in and ended up graduating with first-class honours,” she said.

After obtaining her Bachelor of Laws degree in 2014, she moved on to complete her two-year tenure at Norman Manley Law School in 2016.

Further, Grant went on to do a pre-licensing course for real estate dealers in 2018, then a Jamaica securities course, director's guide to corporate governance and leadership, and construction project management in 2020.

Grant's qualifications have landed her jobs at Barita Investments Limited, Myers, Fletcher & Gordon and Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty.

Now, she is the operations manager at Infinite Concrete Limited and managing director of a realty firm called Nautilus Properties.

“So, ending up going into law, doing real estate law, being a realtor and now learning the finance side of it as an investment banker, all of it came together pretty well. I didn't plan it but I just think that when you are passionate about something, and just keep pushing, everything works out,” she said.

Grant, who is believed to be the youngest licensed real estate dealer in Jamaica, said the process of being classified as such was tough.

“While I was at Myers I did the real estate dealers course with the Real Estate Board, passed that and then when you pass the exam you have to do two years of attachment, which means that you have to still stay with a dealer — I had to stay with Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty to do a certain number of transactions,” she explained.

“It is a very rigorous process being classified as a real estate dealer, which means that basically you can start your own real estate firm. I went through that whole process,” she added.

Throughout her achievement, Grant shared an important lesson she has learnt: getting involved and being willing to help and take initiative will always help you to get to places.

“So from when I first became a real estate agent, before becoming a dealer, I used to volunteer and get involved with the Realtors Association of Jamaica and other kind of initiatives. I would help them with their events and go to a lot of corporate network events to meet a lot of people and establish a lot of connections and then just always push to do more courses and learn more.”

She said what she loves about her job is that there are new opportunities everyday.

“No day is ever the same. I get to see the most beautiful places and meet the most amazing people from Jamaica and overseas,” she said.