Heather Cooke hailed for life of service as Valrie Curtis appointed clerk to the Houses

SIR Patrick Allen, governor general of Jamaica, has appointed Valrie A Curtis as clerk to the Houses of Parliament as of July 23, 2021. This appointment follows the retirement of the previous clerk, Heather Cooke.

Cooke, whose parliamentary career spanned twenty years, first joined the Parliament as deputy clerk in 2001. Cooke was appointed clerk to the Houses in 2006 and served in that capacity until her retirement. During her tenure as clerk, she also served as regional secretary for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-Caribbean, Atlantic and Americas Region. For her service to the Houses of Parliament, Cooke was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander in 2017.

Curtis, the newly appointed clerk, began her parliamentary career as assistant clerk in 1995. She was appointed deputy clerk in 2006 and has served as acting clerk since October 2020. Curtis was conferred with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service and the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) for her service to the Houses of Parliament of Jamaica, in 2014 and 2020, respectively.

President of the Senate, Senator Thomas Tavares-Finson, has saluted the previous clerk for her service, and congratulated the incoming clerk. “For over twenty years, Heather Cooke has given exceptional service to the nation as clerk to the Houses of Parliament. Her service was recognised in 2017 when she was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander by a grateful nation. Ms Curtis, who has now been appointed clerk, is well-qualified to take up the mantle, having served as deputy clerk for 15 years. We expect a seamless transition in the administration of the Parliament.”

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert stated:

“It was my pleasure to have served with Mrs Heather Cooke during my years at Parliament. She has given sterling service to the Parliament and the country as a whole and I know that at the appropriate time Members of Parliament will be given the opportunity to pay tribute to Mrs Cooke for her years of service. Ms Curtis has served as deputy clerk for 15 years. She is the right person at the right time for this post. She has served with distinction and we expect that this level of service will continue as she assumes now the post of clerk to the Houses.”