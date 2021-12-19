High-achiever Saffron Maxwell wears her passion on her sleeves

SAFFRON Maxwell quite literal ly wears her passion on her sleeves. The University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies first-class honours graduate lives and breathes fashion, and she is the proud owner of Norfas Fabrics & More, and is currently working on launching her own clothing brand, Saffron Maxwell, for début in the coming year.

Initially interested in pursuing a career in medicine, Maxwell had a change of heart in her senior year of high school and chose to focus on art. She created avant-garde designs and participated in fashion shows, including the West Palm Beach Fashion Week 2016 in Florida.

“Rather than doing what society believed I should do,” she related, “I opted to pursue my passion.”

Maxwell faced major challenges during her studies. She started her own company in her second year at UTech, Jamaica, and had to find the motivation and time to balance her studies, her personal life, and being a successful businesswoman.

“Pursuing fashion as a career is frowned upon by my religion,” she explained. “I had an encounter with a church elder who approached me after church to inform me that I was making a mistake to forego medicine and pursue fashion.”

It was his opinion that Maxwell should focus on medicine, with fashion as a hobby, but she is happy that she didn't follow his counsel.

Even though Maxwell was tempted to feel undervalued because of her non-traditional career path, her faith in God and her belief in her abilities kept her grounded.

“There were times when I doubted myself, but I persisted because I was doing something I love and really passionate about. I have no regrets about my decision.”

She repeated daily affirmations to herself and relied on the support of her immediate family who were her “rock throughout it all”.

Her advice to UTech students is “whatever your choice of career, make sure you're doing it because you truly want to. When the going gets tough, your passion and drive will keep you going. When you're doing something you love, you'll never have to work a day in your life. Life will be happier when you do it for you.”

She plans to pursue a master's degree and to establish the Saffron Maxwell brand internationally.

“There is so much more to accomplish,” she foretells, adding, “you'll definitely be hearing more about me.”