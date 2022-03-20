HR conversations: People matter in interviews

Join me in a dive into the dynamic, crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources.

It's not just them

This week we place some of the focus to the other side of the interview table.

While the candidates are busy preparing for their interviews, there's quite a bit of preparation that you, the interviewer, should also be doing.

Undoubtedly, job seekers want to make a good impression in their interviews and, hopefully, tip the scales in their favour.

The truth, however, is that you aren't the only one who determines if they come on board. You also need to win over the ideal candidate by making a good impression.

How? By creating a positive experience for them.

You represent the company and your brand in the conversation, and just as you are assessing the candidate, they are also assessing you and your company.

This is even more important to bear in mind in this new world where the priorities for many have shifted significantly over the past two years.

Their positive experience starts with your preparation. If you are new to the world of interviewing or wouldn't mind a quick refresher, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Tip #1 – Prepare your questions and know your candidates

Winging it is never usually a good idea. You may miss out on the opportunity to effectively evaluate the candidates; and generic, predictable questions like “what is your greatest strength” won't do the job.

Use the job description for the role to determine which skills are most important; what you want to identify and assess during the interview, then build your questions around those. Behavioural and situational questions are always very effective.

For example, “Sometimes it's almost impossible to get everything on your to-do list done. What do you do when your list of responsibilities becomes overwhelming?”

Also, take some time before the interview to review the candidates resumes and portfolios in detail so that you do not waste time asking for information that has already been provided.

Besides seeming to be ill-prepared, the time is much better spent gathering new information and digging deeper.

Tip #2 – Be clear on who you're looking for

Know the intangibles and the non-negotiables. The things that a resume won't tell you. Who are you looking for? What are the behaviours you want to see? The must-haves and the nice-to-haves. You aren't just selecting the right person for the role, but also the right person for your company.

For example, you might have a tech whiz who checks all the qualifications boxes but is a nightmare when it comes to playing team.

Tip #3 – Plan your time well and set yourself up to be fully present

Be on time. Running late signals a lack of respect for the candidate's time, and distractions and interruptions, such a ringing cell phone — or, even worse, an answered one — send a very poor message.

Schedule sufficient time and set-up in an appropriate location where you won't be interrupted by e-mail, telephones or even other team members.

This will allow you to not only focus, but it will also send a message to the candidate that aligns with that wonderful answer you'll give to the almost certain to be asked culture question, as well as those values, such as respect, posted on your walls.

Tip #4 – Coordinate and align with other interviewers

If it is a panel interview, have a plan before you get into the room. You should all be assessing for the same skills, experience and knowledge, and looking for the same characteristics and motivations.

Ensure that you have a rating system with clearly defined criteria so that candidates are evaluated in an objective and transparent way, and that you are comparing apples with apples.

Lastly, have a compelling pitch prepared for selling your employer brand , your company's culture and benefits, and why you are an overall great place to work. Remember, interviews are a two-way street — you are evaluating them and they are evaluating you.

Conducting job interviews is a crucial part of your recruitment strategy and it can make or break the entire recruitment process. Done well, it's pure gold. Done poorly, it will literally cost you both wasted time and money.

Talk more soon,

Carolyn

Carolyn Bolt is a people operations enthusiast. Reach her at peoplematters21@gmail.com.