HR conversations

PEOPLE — everywhere you go, there they are.

Welcome! Join us every week as we dive into the dynamic and crucial, yet often misunderstood and barely tolerated world of human resources (HR).

I bet as soon as you read “HR” you groaned, and your eyes glazed over, but I promise, we aren't about painful paperwork, endless rules and fluff. So, stick with me and let's talk.

Whether it's still called the Personnel Department or has evolved into the hip People @, we all have a seat at the HR table, because we're all human, having a daily human experience at work, where we're stuck with each other.

Speaking of which, COVID-19, right? It's completely disrupted our world, bringing our work and personal lives crashing together. Working from home is the new reality for many of us, and even if you're not among the many, you've still been impacted by it.

Introvert or extrovert; living alone or with others; management or front line; Baby Boomer, Millennial or Gen Z. The annoying team member who usually drives you up the wall would be a welcome voice now that you've been home alone for months. Missing the warmth behind the (masked) smile when we greet each other? Maybe those endless face-to-face meetings we used to dread weren't so bad after all. Well, maybe not, but let's leave that there for now.

Forgot Teacher Appreciation Day last year? I'm sure that will never happen again now that the kids are home for school! Uh huh.

Whether you believed that your work and personal lives were connected, or you worked hard to keep them separate; whether you believed in the power of team and collaboration or thought it was much ado about nothing, the strength of our teams is being tested; our leaders' skills are on full display; and we're pausing to reevaluate our relationships.

The ropes that bind are under pressure, and we can no longer ignore the important, but often underestimated impact of how we show up in our worlds.

What will the no-longer-distant future of work look like for us? Many of our companies have already announced the transition to flexible work arrangements. It's clear that we're not going back to the old days, pre-COVID, and the people-related challenges and questions that have surfaced won't tackle themselves.

This “people thing” takes work, and lots of it. So perhaps there is a lot more to our organisations than the bottom line. Maybe the team who carries the company to the bottom line is just as important. Maybe it's time to revisit our people management skills, employee engagement, team building, collaboration, performance management, leadership development, training, and succession planning. Maybe our professional lives and our personal lives are more intertwined than we thought. COVID-19 caught us off guard and many of us were ill-prepared to have these HR conversations, perhaps more than we would like to admit.

Even though we've been caught flat footed, we have an opportunity. If you already had your HR game together, fantastic! It can only get better and you're now reaping the rewards of what you painstakingly sowed.

If you knew you should have had it together but didn't, it's painstaking playing catch up in the middle of this chaos, but keep at it.

If you didn't buy into the “whole HR thing” before, it's probably straight pain for you right now, and if you still aren't convinced that it matters, well, hopefully I can change your mind over time.

So yes, HR is partly about the necessary paperwork and rules that we need if we're to thrive as we work together. However, it's also about maintaining team spirit especially now when the team is working from their living rooms; inspiring peak performance even in their PJs; and ensuring that the next tier of leadership is ready to take off, in person or on Zoom. All with not a groan or a glazed-over eye among them.

Talk more soon.

Carolyn