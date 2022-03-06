HUAWEI launches internship programme in Central America and the Caribbean

GLOBAL technology company Huawei Technologies has opened calls for its annual internship programme which forms part of the ICT Talent Development Plan in the Central America and Caribbean region. This programme offers the opportunity for young students to apply their knowledge and skills in different areas of the company such as finance and accounting, IT, international business administration, telecommunications engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, software engineering, automation, systems engineering, computer science, ICT careers in general and logistics engineering while garnering valuable knowledge and expertise.

For the fourth year, students from Guatemala, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago, have been asked to make submissions.

Those interested in applying to the programme, should meet the following requirements: final year of university studies or recent graduate, proactive, energetic, with a good attitude, willing to learn, advanced level of English, and willing to work in a multicultural environment on a full-time basis.

Policarpio Delgado, who participated in the Huawei internship programme in 2021, said the experience was positive.

“In this company they take care that you grow both personally and professionally, supporting you to learn new things always and surpassing yourself in all aspects. So I consider Huawei to be an excellent company that supports the growth of young talents.”

For Huawei, the continuous training of young talent is extremely important to continue contributing to the technological and economic growth of the countries in the region. Through its various programmes, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to the education and training of young talent.

Huawei launched its internship programme in 2019 and every year the number of participants grows considerably.