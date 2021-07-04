Huawei still committed to hosting Seeds of the Future

TELECOMS giant Huawei will once again be accommodating students from both The University of the West Indies, Mona and the University of Technology, Jamaica for its fifth annual staging of the 'Seeds of the Future' programme.

Huawei Jamaica has partnered with these universities since 2017, providing the opportunity for students to learn about Huawei's international business culture at the company's headquarters. This trip has continuously benefited students as the course of the programme focuses on information communication technology (ICT), preparing them for their venture into the ICT industry.

Last year, due to unforeseen circumstances, the programme was held online, and while the programme would normally take two weeks in China, the online programme only lasted five days. Because the programme was held online, it gave more students the opportunity to participate.

This year, the same will apply as the company is determined to not allow distance to hinder this great learning opportunity for students.

The programme is scheduled to start July 26 and end August 2, lasting a total of eight days this time around.

The company plans to accommodate 10 students from The University of the West Indies, Mona. It is, however, still in the process of hosting interviews for University of Technology, Jamaica students but should have the final selection by June 15.

“The programme will offer undergraduate students a rich experience involving technology courses (including 5G, cloud, AI, etc), leadership courses, Chinese culture experiences, tech exhibition hall live visit, participation in 'Tech4Good' group project, and culture exchanges with outstanding peers around the world,” the company explained.

“We also welcome students from different faculties or majors to join, allowing them to understand technology and digitalisation within a cross-discipline context.”

Huawei launched the programme in 2008 as its global corporate social responsibility programme, which has allowed the company to partner with over 400 universities and as a result transform the lives of more than 30,000 students around the world. Huawei plans to increase these numbers as it shares its ICT expertise and experiences in the global business environment, aiming to develop skilled, local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures.