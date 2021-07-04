In the Combat zone with Kaream Spence

AT the onset of the pandemic, 25-year-old fitness trainer and reserve soldier Kaream Spence saw his business, Combat Fitness Ranks, start to plummet before his eyes. Spence went from having 25 clients to a worrying five. But as officials began promoting health and wellness as a tool to ward off COVID-19, he found that more people began seeking a fitness trainer.

Now, he has been able to upgrade to having his own studio to house his trainees — something he didn't have before.

“It feels promising to know that my hard work is finally paying off. One of my most satisfying feelings is knowing that I'm putting a smile on my client's face while providing services that contribute to one's health and wellness. For me, it's always about providing quality service. That's how I managed to stay afloat in trying times,” Spence told Career & Education.

“With the country looking on the verge of going back to normal, I am excited that I can go all out on my services,” he added.

Before he had the Half-Way-Tree-based studio, he would host his sessions outdoors on the grounds of the Sovereign shopping mall on Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

“Having my own space enables me to work more efficiently in terms of appointments. Not everyone can work out at a fixed time. So now I am able to reach out to more people who can't make it for certain times. It makes my work easier by providing appointments,” he said.

But he has come a long way. Prior to the upgrade in early June of this year, Spence struggled as his clientèle was chopped day by day.

“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it was really hard to keep up with face-to-face sessions. I had to revert to virtual training which isn't new to me. But this time it was really hard for my clients to keep up with training sessions due to the uncertain factors of COVID-19. I noticed my clientèle went from 25 to five,” Spence related.

“It was a struggle to keep up with the clients I had left, but I didn't let that stop me. I had to go all out on my online training sessions, which wasn't ideal for me since I'm a hands-on type of person.”

Earlier in the pandemic, Spence said he was sure he would have fallen on his face with his business going up in smoke.

“I honestly didn't know if I would make it, but I noticed that there was a special demand for online fitness sessions. The demand for health and wellness services skyrocketed, and I went from five clients to 10, which I'm very grateful for. The dominant gender was females between the age range 20 to 40.”

And eventually, even more people started paying more attention to their health and wellness, he said.

“We had our training virtually by using Zoom to host the sessions. For some days it was one on one, and for some, we were in groups virtually. My clients were getting used to the new normal which worked in my favour and theirs,” he said of his sessions that last up to an hour.

“The restrictions gave birth to young adults being more physically active, which I found to be amazing. It reached the point that my hands were so full I couldn't take on any more people on my online sessions.”

But Spence told Career & Education that when he just started out in 2017, the journey was often interrupted by potholes. As a 21-year-old fresh out of university, he was challenged at every turn.

“As a young entrepreneur, I must say the playing field isn't level. When I started, I had zero capital or the resources to push the business in the way I wanted it to go. I was fresh out of college when I started. It was so difficult as a freshman on the block. With no real experience but knowledge, the hardest part for me was to engage clients. And even with engaging, I was often told no,” he said.

With disappointment being the centre of most engagements and not being taken seriously, Spence went back to the drawing board.

“I started training people by using the barter system of service for service. At the time it didn't make sense to me but I did it anyway,” he recalled.

“I was now being recommended by the people who I did barter services with and that's how I started getting clients. For me, one of my major accomplishments was being able to get contracts with corporate companies as a young entrepreneur. It felt so good to be my own boss at 22.”

By 2019, he gave in to another calling and applied to the Jamaica Defence Force. Nonetheless, the passion for fitness grew, Spence added, revealing that it became a healthy “obsession” that he merged with what he had learned in the army.

“I wanted to offer training that no other gyms offered… something that was challenging and would make the training sessions exciting. It was always a dream of mine to become a soldier, and I wanted that experience, so I went ahead and joined the Jamaica Defence Force. I must say the organisation has contributed to my personal development and equipped me with the skill set that I was looking for,” he said, noting that he was engaged in training on weekends for a year.

“With everything now, army related, I wanted a name that would stand out, so that's how I came up with the name 'Combat Fitness Ranks'. Now everything has changed. With the knowledge I have, I'm more focused on providing functional fitness as well as getting persons the body they want,” he said.