Infinity IMC rewards outstanding CARIMAC graduate

CARIBBEAN-focused development communications company Infinity Integrated Marketing Communications Limited (Infinity IMC) rewarded Kaneal Gayle as one of the most outstanding students in the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) Master of Arts (MA) programme at The University of the West Indies' recent faculty awards held on November 11.

The move by Infinity IMC is part of the company's commitment to providing long-term mentorship, guidance and support for Caribbean students who are focused on communication that supports social and behaviour change.

Shanoy Coombs, chief executive officer of Infinity IMC and who is also a CARIMAC alumna, told Dr Livingston White, director of CARIMAC, at a cheque handover activity that her organisation was proud to be investing in young minds.

“As a proud CARIMAC alumna I have benefited from a solid education under what was then called the Social Marketing Programme. This programme which emphasised behaviour change has propelled my career and equipped me to work with the United Nations and consult with several other established, international development entities such as the European Union; Global Affairs Canada; Inter-American Development Bank; Caribbean Development Bank; UNICEF and now Infinity IMC. I therefore felt it was important to give back and remind Caribbean-wide CARIMAC graduates that development communications remains a valuable industry and one where they can drive meaningful change and address several social issues,” she said.

In addition to the award for most outstanding student in one of the 2021 MA programmes, Infinity IMC plans to fund a bursary for CARIMAC students who wish to advance into the social and behaviour change communications space. This will see a final-year undergraduate student benefiting from funds towards their tuition as encouragement to advance into the job market, being keen on using their communication skills to support initiatives that are focused on social issues. This will be administered through The University of the West Indies' Office for Student Financing , beginning in the 2022 academic year.

Infinity IMC also plans on offering career mentorship for students from all national/regional universities who have studied a communications-focused programme but are unaware of how to venture into the development communications field.

“The opportunities are there. They may not always look like the same or most popular organisations students are familiar with but there are several local, regional and international organisations doing work in the Caribbean region and beyond that are seeking candidates who are committed to going the extra mile and using communications in social awareness and even collaborating on corporate social responsibility initiatives. I want to encourage and alert communications graduates about these possibilities,” Coombs said.

Infinity IMC, which also employs CARIMAC graduates, is the Caribbean's premier development communications-focused company that works with international organisations, NGOs and corporate entities keen on utilising communication for good, It also works with clients in Diaspora markets who are keen on maximising visibility and communicating with clarity across the Caribbean region. The company also offers cultural awareness, public speaking and media interview training, among other areas.