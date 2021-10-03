IUC offers degree in peace studies

STUDENTS wishing to pursue studies at the International University of the Caribbean (IUC) will have the opportunity to engage in peace studies as an academic discipline, through its Peace Institute.

This is a radical shift in the focus of the university, apart from its ongoing offerings in higher education.

President of the IUC, Professor Roderick Hewitt, said the university is returning to the basis of existence, as its motto says 'Seek Peace and Pursue Excellence'.

According to Professor Hewitt, the IUC is seeking to offer to Jamaicans this programme in response to the “challenges we are going through in society, such as the prevalence of violence due to the kinds of relationships that are dysfunctional in the homes and the wider communities”.

“We are giving focus to research opportunities for students to engage in peace studies at the certificate, diploma and degree levels. We are also in discussion with an external institution, Kings College, University of London, to come on board in offering postgraduate studies at the master's and doctoral levels,” he pointed out.

Professor Hewitt added that the IUC sees peace studies as an academic discipline that can permeate the studies of students from they enter the halls of the institution.

“No one should leave our institution without being informed as peace builders and peacemakers,” he said.

The objectives of the IUC Peace Institute are to develop quality research methodologies; strengthen the peace resiliency of children and youth, women and men, families and communities; influence the shaping of public policies; respond to gender-based violence through research into family violence; address violence in the virtual communities, and build partnerships for peace.