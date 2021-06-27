Jacqueline Coke Lloyd gets PhD

DR Jacqueline Coke Lloyd, managing director of Make Your Mark Consultants, was recently conferred with the Doctor of Transformational Leadership (DTL) from Bakke Graduate University (BGU).

The 2020 and 2021 BGU graduating classes assembled in Dallas, Texas, USA where leaders from over 50 countries were recognised for their doctoral academic achievements.

The celebrations began on Friday, June 4 with a cocktail reception hosted by President Dr Brad Smith, and during which candidates met faculty and board members. Candidates who were unable to participate in person joined via Zoom. The June 5 commencement ceremony saw a visual presentation of the students' journey, hooding of candidates, and the conferring of degrees by Dr Smith.

Dr Paulette Jordan gave the charge to the graduates prior to the closing dinner reception.