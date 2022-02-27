Jamaica's film commissioner elected to Association of Film Commissioners International Board

JAMAICA'S Film Commissioner Renee Robinson has been elected to be a member of the Association of Film Commissioners International's (AFCI) board. The AFCI is a global non-profit organisation that represents national film commissions on six continents.

The body supports film commissions and businesses in the screen sector to foster economic growth and to initiate the groundwork for strong infrastructure in the film industry. Robinson explained that it was an honour to be elected to the AFCI's board, and to support the body's goal to develop film globally.

“I'm honoured to be elected to the board of the Association of Film Commissioners International, to support the strategic direction of this valuable network and the business that film commissions all across the globe do to advance the screen-based industries. My warmest congratulations to our new chair, Bas Van der Ree of the Netherlands; and I look forward to working with fellow board members worldwide, and with the president of the AFCI, Eve Honthaner, and her team,” she said.

“I look forward to utilising my almost 20 years working in the screen industries to represent the global film commission membership, and to support the use of the screen-industries to maximise economic, cultural, and social impact.”

The Jamaica Film Commission operates under the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro), whose mission is to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. Jampro is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce. In the 2020-21 financial year, Jampro registered 47 unique productions, resulting in the overall creation of 867 jobs for the sector and contributing $236,026,788 to the local economy.