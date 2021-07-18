Jamaican businessman owns the fastest-growing medical research company in the US

HAVING started business with a staff of three, and now overseeing a staff of 15, Jamaican native Omar Barnett has been making waves with Prospective Research Innovations Inc, a medical research company in the United States. The company is continuously growing to meet its sponsor's needs — including Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi and AbbVie.

Prospective Research Innovations Inc is a multi-therapeutic facility, conducting clinical trials to advance medicine and give patients a better quality of life.

They have an incredible team of expert physicians and investigators with over 20 years of experience. Some of their current trials are for patients who are diagnosed with depression, bipolar disorder, knee pain, asthma, ulcer colitis, diabetes, and schizophrenia.

When asked why medical research is important, Barnett stated, “There are many benefits, the most important is to find solutions to adverse effects of many existing and new medications. It is incredibly vital to make sure new medications are safe before releasing them to billions of people. Medical research is also needed to improve medical devices for patients. Everyone benefits from it!”

He added:“Our sponsors depend on us to conduct studies with patient safety being the top priority. There is direct communication with our investigators and sponsors to provide study status and protocol compliance. Behind every discovery of a new medicine and treatment are thousands of people who were involved in the medical research.”

He said that many medications and treatments that we now take for granted are the result of medical studies that have been done in the past.

Prospective Research Innovations Inc is located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Barnett and his hard-working team, including his fiancée and Executive Brand Director Elvira Guzman, will develop nine additional medical research facilities in California within the next five years, and then they will expand globally.

Barnett attributes his success to fulfilling a need within the medical research community, a facility with staff members that resemble the patients, so they feel at ease while at the facility.

“Many times, talking about our illnesses can be difficult, but if you're speaking to someone who looks like they can be related to you it makes it a bit easier,” he said.

Originally from Kingston, Barnett relocated to California when he was 19 years old to reunite with his father. Since then, instead of going to college and then working to build someone else's empire, he decided to start building his own empire just like his father.

Through faith in God and hard work, he is now the founder and chief executive officer of the fastest-growing medical research company in the US — and one of the few black entrepreneurs to head a successful company in this field.