Jamaican Nathaniel Desgoutte serves at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

A Stony Hill, St Andrew, young man is serving at Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathaniel Desgoutte joined the navy three years ago. Today, Desgoutte serves as an air traffic controller.

“I was working while in high school and thinking about my future,” said Desgoutte. “My aunt's husband, James Fredrickson, who served in the marine corps, told me I should join the military. He went with me to the recruiting station and inspired me to join.”

Today, Desgoutte finds the values in Jamaica similar to those needed to succeed in the military.

“I learned to have good morale and good vibes,” said Desgoutte. “When people are down, I pick up the energy and boost morale. In Jamaica, we always look at the bright side of things.”

These lessons have helped Desgoutte while serving at NAS Jacksonville.

On October 15, 1940, NAS Jacksonville was officially commissioned and became the first part of the Jacksonville Navy complex that would also include NAS Cecil Field and Naval Station Mayport.

According to navy officials, the mission of NAS Jacksonville is to enable warfighter readiness focused directly on support of operational units aboard the base and throughout the fleet.

NAS Jacksonville consists of more than 100 tenant commands and is one of the largest employers in the area. It contributes to the growth and prosperity of north-east Florida with an economic impact of more than US$2 billion annually.

Serving in the navy means Desgoutte is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America's focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defence strategy.

“We need the navy to protect national security and our country,” said Desgoutte.

With more than 90 per cent of all trade carried out by sea, and 95 per cent of the world's international phone and Internet traffic carried through fibre optic cables lying on the ocean floor, navy officials continue to emphasise that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors' readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Desgoutte is most proud of earning air traffic controller qualifications.

“I take a lot of pride in earning my qualifications,” said Desgoutte. “The pilots depend on us, and we are their eyes to help them land. I love the gratitude we get from the pilots. It makes me feel really rewarded.”

As Desgoutte and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“I am proud to serve because I am contributing to something greater than myself,” added Desgoutte. “I'm proud of my father, Richard Desgoutte, who served in the army. He was my inspiration and showed me the qualities of a good character.”