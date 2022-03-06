Jamaican performs maintenance on helicopter aboard US Navy warship in Adriatic Sea

Jamaican performs maintenance on helicopter aboard US Navy warship in Adriatic SeaSunday, March 06, 2022
|
Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Linton Lewis from St Elizabeth, Jamaica, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, sands the engine exhaust fairing on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman (CVN 75), February 24.
The Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the US Sixth Fleet area of operations, in support of US allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
