Jamalco awards millions in scholarships

JAMALCO has awarded some $13 million in scholarships, bursaries and assistance with back-to-school items to early childhood, primary, high school and tertiary level students in Clarendon and Manchester. Approximately 200 students are being assisted this academic year.

Manager of Corporate Services Donna Marie Brooks explained that the company decided that it needed to invest more in the students this year because of the recognition that the novel coronavirus pandemic is affecting the livelihood of many parents which could impact the students furthering their education.

“We do not want the students to be left behind,” Brooks explained.

Jamalco has awarded scholarships of $200,000 and $180,000 to its mentees and returning scholars, respectively, and bursaries of $100,000 to new students. To access and maintain the scholarship students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0. The awardees also include nine high school students who received scholarships towards their tuition valued at $40,000 each.

An additional 100 early childhood, primary and high school students will benefit from funds under the company's back-to-school assistance programme valued at $650,000. These students from early childhood, primary and high schools have been granted vouchers from which they will access books and schools supplies at selected stores in Clarendon and Manchester.

Two-time scholarship awardee Cliffon Pryce, who is attending Northern Caribbean University, expressed his thanks to the company.

“My path moving forward was furnished with uncertainties and indecisiveness; however, I can confidently say not anymore. I will ensure I make everyone proud, never yield to obstacles that may arise, and soar for higher heights,” he said.

Tyreke Samuels, who was awarded a bursary, also expressed his thanks.

“I didn't know where the first cent was coming from this new school year but thanks for letting me know that with faith and hard work, along with God and good people like you guys, mountains can be moved.”

Brooks reiterated that Jamalco will continue to invest in the lives of the students as a huge step in equipping young people to take charge of their lives.

The scholarships and back-to-school education assistance programmes are an integral part of Jamalco's community development programme.