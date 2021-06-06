Jarrett Lane community students eagerly embrace scholarship application blitz

Jarrett Lane community students eagerly embrace scholarship application blitzSunday, June 06, 2021
|
LAST Saturday, approximately 50 students turned up at the Jarrett Lane Community Centre in east Kingston, all in a bid to cop one of the eight available scholarships set aside for that community.
Peace and Love Academic Scholarship (PALAS) hosted an application blitz in the community with Dr Patrick Dallas, who mentors inner-city students, providing free Wi-Fi access to facilitate the online application at the centre.
Dallas had nothing but praise for the initiative as he said it is always good to see those who left coming back to invest in their communities.
On hand to assist the students were educator Dale Virgo and PALAS alum attorney-at-law Steven Jackson, who both have their roots in the garrison community.
“It is very good for us to return and give back and it does our heart good to see the kind of reception to the blitz,” shared Virgo.
Jackson encouraged students there, as he reminded them that he made it out and they can too… advising them to just stay focused on their education.
It was a special moment for PALAS founder Ruel “Rula” Brown as he revisited his community.
“It was heartening to see the tremendous turn out. It breaks my heart to know that there were 50 applicants but we can only offer eight scholarships,” he said, sharing that the talent he has seen from students there is encouraging and it is his hope that other entities will run with the vision and invest in inner-city communities as for him it is the only solution to ensuring brilliant minds don't go to waste.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy