Jarrett Lane community students eagerly embrace scholarship application blitz

LAST Saturday, approximately 50 students turned up at the Jarrett Lane Community Centre in east Kingston, all in a bid to cop one of the eight available scholarships set aside for that community.

Peace and Love Academic Scholarship (PALAS) hosted an application blitz in the community with Dr Patrick Dallas, who mentors inner-city students, providing free Wi-Fi access to facilitate the online application at the centre.

Dallas had nothing but praise for the initiative as he said it is always good to see those who left coming back to invest in their communities.

On hand to assist the students were educator Dale Virgo and PALAS alum attorney-at-law Steven Jackson, who both have their roots in the garrison community.

“It is very good for us to return and give back and it does our heart good to see the kind of reception to the blitz,” shared Virgo.

Jackson encouraged students there, as he reminded them that he made it out and they can too… advising them to just stay focused on their education.

It was a special moment for PALAS founder Ruel “Rula” Brown as he revisited his community.

“It was heartening to see the tremendous turn out. It breaks my heart to know that there were 50 applicants but we can only offer eight scholarships,” he said, sharing that the talent he has seen from students there is encouraging and it is his hope that other entities will run with the vision and invest in inner-city communities as for him it is the only solution to ensuring brilliant minds don't go to waste.