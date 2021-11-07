JMMB Group ups vaccination response through engagement & love

SEVENTY-EIGHT per cent of JMMB Group's team across the three countries in which the company operates — Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago — has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports by the company. This represents a positive snapshot of the results of ongoing efforts to engage its team and sensitise them with meaningful and credible information in a bid to reduce vaccine hesitancy, in addition to facilitating access for those who wish to be vaccinated.

“I am pleased with the steps taken by the team in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, even as our team members protect themselves and their families, by maintaining COVID-19 protocols and getting vaccinated,” Keith Duncan, CEO of JMMB Group, shared.

“This shows a high level of social and personal responsibility, and as an advocate of these efforts to balance lives and livelihoods in order to help Jamaica's recovery, I am proud to see my team members come on board.

“I believe that together we can achieve the desired level of national immunity; I therefore encourage other members of my team and the wider Jamaica who may be hesitant to get the information they need to carefully consider the scientifically proven lifesaving option of vaccination, in their own best interest and that of their loved ones,” he added.

In providing details of the company's effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Cecile Cooper, country chief culture and human development officer, noted that the JMMB Group has sought to encourage its team members to protect themselves and their loved ones by maintaining a sustained awareness programme and to observe the various protocols of social distancing, establishing sanitisation stations at all locations, and reinforcing mandatory mask wearing in workspaces.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep its team safe, the company has taken a holistic approach by bolstering its flexi-work model and enrolling a wider cross section of its team. Since the pandemic and the resulting Government announced work-from-home order in March 2020, 58 per cent of the JMMB Group team members work from home either exclusively or in a hybrid way; the remaining 42 per cent consists mainly of frontline team members who by the nature of their roles, serve clients onsite.

Additionally, the company has formalised its remote working arrangements (RWA) for non-frontline team members, in order to facilitate team members in roles that were compatible for remote work options and who saw the win-win benefits to enter into a permanent RWA. As a result, over 80 per cent of the eligible roles have been enrolled in the first cohort of the RWA programme, to date.

In keeping with the company's core values of best interest of all stakeholders — team members and clients, JMMB Group has also pursued other practical initiatives such as is the facilitation of a vaccination blitz for team members and their immediate family members, in collaboration with the Private Sector Vaccination Initiative.

Cooper reiterated that the vaccination uptake by the team is encouraging, even as the company hopes to see a vaccination uptake rate of at least 90 per cent, across all countries in the group.

“As a team we want to be there for our clients who themselves face challenges in this global crisis and to do so we recognise that the safety and preservation of lives is paramount,” she added. Thus far, the team in the Dominican Republic has surpassed the 90 per cent vaccination uptake target, this also reflects the broader society as that country's vaccination rate is above Jamaica's rate of 13.6 per cent and Trinidad & Tobago's of 43.5 per cent.”

Combating vaccine hesitancy with knowledge

Like pockets of the wider society, members of the JMMB Group team have also expressed vaccine hesitancy, revealed Cooper. In response to this JMMB Group sought to combat hesitancy with knowledge and open discussion to support the team's decision making in a respectable manner.

“Additionally, in recognising that this (vaccine hesitancy) is not unique to the team, but a human reaction, consistent with our values of openness and honesty, we welcome frank discussion in a spirit of empathy, care and love.”

Cooper also lauded the leadership team for their example and openness noting, “We want to really acknowledge the strong leadership and example of many of our team leaders who have listened to the concerns and objections of team members, led by example and remained connected to their respective team members to encourage team members to seize opportunities to protect themselves.”