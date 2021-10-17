JN scholar shares success formula

“THROUGH all the challenges that you will face in high school, do not doubt yourselves and your capabilities as doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will,” was the advice from Jada Myers, the 2016 to 2021 JN scholar for St Elizabeth as she charged this year's cohort of JN Foundation scholarship recipients.

Myers, a student at Hampton School in the parish, was addressing 37 scholarship recipients during the virtual JN Foundation Scholarship reception held on September 26. Thirty-seven children were officially awarded five-year scholarships in recognition of their outstanding performance in this year's Primary Exit Profile.

“Your attitude is what will determine your altitude,” she said, noting that: “To get to this point to be honourees, your attitude must have been great, especially considering the drastic change and challenges over the past two years, going from having face-to-face interaction to virtual learning and for that I really commend you on your accomplishments,” she said.

“I therefore encourage you to not only start with the right attitude, but to continue with it. Discipline and consistency are keys,” she added.

Myers related that she was able to maintain a gold-award average of 85 per cent and above and obtained grade ones in the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and principles of business in fourth form and was subsequently selected a sub-prefect in fifth form because she was dedicated, consistent, and had the right attitude.

Notwithstanding, she pointed out that high school was not without its challenges.

“There were days when I felt very discouraged, whether it was due to challenges with a particular subject, or not scoring as high on a test as I had anticipated; however, the key was always to persevere.

“What motivated me to persevere a lot of the times was when I remembered that I have a scholarship to maintain, one which I did not see as an obligation, but as an opportunity. I knew that maintaining this scholarship kept my door of opportunity open, and at this time when the earning power of many persons have been compromised, it has become an even more meaningful opportunity. It has certainly offset the cost for my parents to send my sister and I to secondary school at the same time,” she explained.

A former Girl Guide, Spanish Club and a Key Club member, Myers underscored the importance of striking the right balance between academics and extra-curricular activities.

“Although your core focus will be academics, strive to be well-rounded students by developing an interest in clubs and societies. This will assist you to become experienced individuals, and will also help to open doors for many other opportunities in the future,” she said.

Myers was provisionally attending sixth form at the Hampton School while awaiting the results for nine CSEC subjects, which were released Friday. She is now pursuing pure maths, chemistry, biology, and Caribbean studies in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination to qualify her to matriculate in a maths and statistics or a medical programme at The University of the West Indies.

Since the inception of the JN Scholarship Programme in 1983, hundreds of students, including children of JN employees, have benefited from the financial assistance to pursue their secondary education.