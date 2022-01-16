JTB announces Jamaica to Dubai entrepreneurship competition

THE Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) recently announced its entrepreneurship and innovation in tourism student competition. As Jamaica's culture and offerings are showcased on the global stage at World Expo 2020 Dubai, the JTB is offering an opportunity to up to three students to travel to Dubai, UAE, to experience the World Expo 2020 from February 14-19, 2022.

The student trip will coincide with Jamaica National Day on February 18.

The competition has two categories — the pitch competition for tertiary students under the theme, 'Jamaica makes it move: The case for diversifying Jamaica's tourism sector', and the essay competition for secondary students under the theme: 'Expo 2020 Dubai: The case for diversifying Jamaica's tourism sector.'

This initiative is in keeping with the thrust of the JTB's Tourism Awareness Unit to enhance activities and programming geared towards attracting promising students to the industry.

“I am proud that we have taken this bold step to show students the many opportunities available within tourism. This competition presents an excellent opportunity for bright young minds to think innovatively towards tourism and entrepreneurship,” said Donovan White, director of tourism.

For more information persons can visit www.tacjamaica.com. The deadline for submission of entries is January 21, 2022.