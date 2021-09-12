Kitson Town Primary Past Students Association honours top-performing students, staff

THE Kitson Town Primary School Past Students Association has honoured several top-performing students, exemplary academic and ancillary staff, as well and two community teachers.

The students, who scored high in the recent Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, were recently presented with tablet computers, plaques and other educational items, while the teachers were acknowledged with gifts for making a difference in the lives of students during the pandemic. Cynthia Landell was crowned Teacher of the Year and Mellissa Brown was recognised as a diligent member of the ancillary staff.

President of the St Catherine-based Association, Garfield Angus, told the function, which was held at the Seventh-Day Church of God Fellowship Ministries in the community, that the group, which was formed in November 2014 following an unsatisfactory National Education Inspectorate (NEI) report, had agreed that every year it would highlight the best performing students.

“...With one intention, to show the world that Kitson Town Primary School is turning out students to some of the best high schools in the country, so that the school can regain its place as a sought-after institution. Some of those objectives have been accomplished, and today is a continuation of that mission to build our school,” he said

The students honoured were Adriel Whonder, Jaheem Fray, Vashni Brown, and Clovia Facey. Businessman Wayne Thomas and the late Charles (Big Youth) were recognised with plaques for consistent support of community development.

While thanking past students for supporting the event, the president said he was “thrilled” with the number of corporate entities that have joined in to celebrate education success in Kitson Town.

“The Digicel Foundation has supported us again; they were a big donor last year. The Sagicor Foundation is on board big time, this year. The Office of the Governor General, the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Kingston Bookshop, Confectionery & Snacks Jamaica Limited, One Stop Wholesale and Entertainment Sports Complex, Author Mary Whyte, and the CHASE Fund, as well as the Poverty Alleviation and Empowerment Foundation...” Angus said.

Immediate past president of the JTA, Jasford Gabriel, said the teachers' organisation was proud of the past students' initiative and the “positive impact it will have on your school community and indeed the wider education system.

“The theme chosen for this celebratory luncheon, 'Soaring Above the Odds – Excellence the Only Goal', is very relevant to the current realities. Inherent in this theme is the commitment to not only rise above difficulties but to continuously move the institution on a journey towards excellence. To the top-performing PEP students and indeed all transitioning students, I encourage you to maintain your focus and keep working hard. The journey has only just begun,” Gabriel said.