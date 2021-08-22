Kiwanis Club of New Kingston donates over $300,000 in items to WCJF

THE Kiwanis Club of New Kingston (KCNK) recently donated over $300,000 in items to the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) to ease the plight of pregnant and lactating teen moms, brought on by the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The girls, who reside mostly in inner-city communities in Kingston, were in great need of food for themselves and their babies, plus diapers.

And so, when the club's community services committee was made aware of the need, monies collected from KCNK's Skip-A-Meal Project were used to fund the teen mom's project.

Chairman of the KCNK community services committee, Veronica Smellie, said the committee embarked on participation in the annual Skip-A-Meal project this year, focusing on youth empowerment and development, intending to provide nutritional support for 50 pregnant and lactating teen mothers at the WCJF.

Smellie pointed out that the initial project objective was to provide only food and personal items to the girls at the centre as it was proving difficult to procure the diapers at a reasonable cost. However, the club, through sponsorship and donations, managed to procure toiletries.

“The first part of the project involved packing 50 bags with food items, which was done on Monday, May 10. Each bag was branded with the Kiwanis Club of New Kingston logo and was personalised with a name tag and motivational quote. The delivery of the care packages was handed over to the centre's manager on May 11,” Smellie said.

Each bag contained corned beef, mackerel, Vienna sausages, sardines, baked beans, macaroni shells, macaroni and cheese, oatmeal, flour, sugar, cornmeal, margarine, cooking oil, cookies, crackers, soy milk powder, full cream powdered milk, flavoured powdered milkshake, rice, ketchup, and mixed vegetables. The toiletries included sanitary napkins, maternity napkins, tissue, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

Part one of the project was made possible through KCNK funds and sponsorship from Seprod, GraceKennedy Limited and West Trade Distribution. Part two of the project was completed in early August with the community services committee handing over 582 sanitary pads and 3,368 diapers to the WCJF.

This was done in collaboration with Kiwanis Club of Friends Across Borders that facilitated shipment and delivery of the barrels. The items were donated by the TMc (The Miracle Changing) Community in Toronto, Canada — a non-profit whose mandate is to work with partners to fill the gap in mental health/addiction and youth services, particularly in low-income communities, and to provide poverty relief by providing food and/or basic supplies to persons in need.

WCJF centre manager, Nurse Gay Williams, lauded the initiative, remarking that KCNK is like a family that they can always call on.

“I am really appreciative because our girls are in need of this stuff. The Kiwanis Club of New Kingston is like a family, always donating items. It's a good gesture and we really appreciate it,” she said.

Marlene Murray Brown, WCJF counsellor, said over the past three years the contributions from KCNK has been personal, which makes it a far more seamless process.

“The items are very practical and useful for the girls. These are things they need for their hospital bag. If you look on costs, it's thousands of dollars that they don't have and girls are added to our programme every day. You can easily move from a class of 20 to 40 girls,” Murray Brown said. “The donations are very instrumental in helping us move forward in helping these girls. Sometimes they only have one diaper so we have to maintain our stock to help them in those times. Even those reintegrated in the school system, we monitor them for two years so if they run out of items, we help them.”