Kiwanis Kids give thumbs up to New Fortress Energy

NEW Fortress Energy partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Eastern St Andrew to donate tablets to students in rural S t Andrew in celebration of K-Kids Week February 21-25. K-Kids is an international student-led organisation providing members with opportunities to perform servic e, build character and develop leadership. K-Kids is the lar gest service organisation for elementary school students, with more than 36,000 members worldwide.

The schools that benefited were St Martin de Porres Primary and Infant, and Grove Primary and Infant schools located in Gordon Town, St Andrew, as well as well as Dublin Castle Basic School located in east-rural St Andrew.