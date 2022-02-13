Leo clubs provide service to their communities

EIGHT Leo clubs in Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas, and Portland — Leo clubs of Campion College, Excelsior High School, Lime Cay Cyber, Morant Bay High School, New Kingston, Port Antonio (CASE), and St Andrew Technical High School — recently completed projects to address period poverty.

The Leos held their individual drives and collected feminine products. On International Leo Day, over 1,000 sanitary napkins and other items were given to girls and young women across various communities in the aforementioned parishes. This volunteer activity occurred in many locations, including children's homes, schools, a Women's Centre, and several areas in Kingston.

According to Ava-Loi Forbes, Zone 4B chairperson, the Lions have been supporting the Leos' advocacy programme on period poverty for two years now.

“As a result, there has been tremendous impact and need for continuity within many of our communities that we serve. Another section of the project is to collect funds to pay for Pap smears for young women to aid in the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. Lions and Leos thank everyone, including Lasco Distributors Limited, who contributed to this important work. You are truly helping Leos and Lions make a difference in our communities.”

Leo clubs are an affiliate of the Lions Clubs. They are devoted young people who realise the power of action. Together, Leos and Lions form a powerful partnership — one of mutual respect in which Lions learn from the innovative insights of Leos, and where Leos gain access to the proven strategies of those who've successfully served the world for decades.