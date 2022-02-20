Let's talk finance

Engaging in a discussion on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are Rosemarie Heaven (left), executive director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ); Karis Lewin, Hopeton Williams and Wilbert Spence. Occasion was the annual IFRS webinar hosted by the ICAJ recently at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica's Kingston office.

