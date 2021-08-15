Liberty Hall celebrates the 134th anniversary of the birth of Marcus Garvey

ON Tuesday, August 17, Liberty Hall: The Legacy of Marcus Garvey (a project of the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica /Jamaica Memory Bank) will host the 12th annual Marcus Mosiah Garvey Lecture on the African Caribbean Institute of Jamaica /Jamaica Memory Bank's YouTube page from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

The event will be streamed live.

Mainstream narratives of pan-African activism/black nationalist movement have almost always downplayed the intellectual and political contributions of black women, the institute said.

This staging, therefore, will focus on the legacies of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA) women. For this staging, the guest lecturer will be Natanya Duncan, PhD, director of Africana Studies and Research Institute at Queens College City, University of New York, and an associate professor of history.

Dr Duncan will present on the theme: 'We Build Forever: The Legacies of UNIA Women'.

During the lecture, questions can be sent to lhannualgarveylecture@gmail.com, and they will be read and answered during the Q&A session.