Corporate Buzz

AS a small or medium-sized business — are you managing your payroll correctly?



If you mismanage your payroll you risk losing your employees' trust and experiencing negative impacts on productivity.

Ensure that everyone's pay is correct and that they all get paid on time.

HR Tips for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

●Develop an employee handbook



●Study the local employment laws



●Liaise with other SMEs to share knowledge



●Focus on performance management

CORPORATE SPOTLIGHT - Gillian Hyde

GILLIAN Hyde has been the general manager for arguably Jamaica's number one small business and micro-financing company, JN Small Business Loans, for over six years. It's perhaps the role that she is most known for, and she is so much more than that!

Hyde is a wife, mother, mentor, and youth development advocate, and then some. Her participation in various committees supports her belief that youth enrichment is a major conduit for building a stronger Jamaica. A member of the JN family since 2003, Hyde has committed to provide avenues for every single Jamaican to create wealth, enrich their families, homes, and communities.



This week we shine the Corporate Spotlight on Gillian Hyde.

Q: Who are your most valued mentors?



A: There are so many persons who continue to impact and guide me, but I must note God as the single most important mentor that has allowed me to be ME — accepted me with all my flaws, revealed the special gifts He planted in me, and continues to prepare me to live in true PURPOSE.

My professional family, led by Earl Jarrett, has taught me the vision of purpose, the commitment to service first, the commitment to create avenues for every single Jamaican to create wealth, enrich their families, homes and communities. Their mentorship has uniquely unlocked my heart for service.

Q: What are the most valuable lessons life has taught you?



A:The most important life lesson is, “Valleys are important to the mountains we must climb”. I have learned to never see myself as a victim, to get up, brush off and rise higher. The journey of marriage, motherhood, as well as my professional pathway, has allowed me to embrace each challenge as an opportunity to grow on yesterday.

Q: What is the biggest business challenge you have had to overcome?



A: The impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the biggest challenge for our business. The customers we serve at JN Small Business Loans operate from the MSME space and are largely underserved. They remain vulnerable to external shocks and face significant challenges during the period. This period required us to make critical decisions with regards to extending support for our customers that would ensure they rebound whilst at the same time managing the business and ensuring its continuity for the future

Q: What is your vision for yourself?



A: My vision for myself is to live out my purpose, to make an impact on all those I come in contact with, to help people achieve their best. I have always tussled with what that really means and whether it's a profession in medicine, government, or otherwise. Yet I was planted in the financial sector and learned a whole new perspective of the financial world and what that really means to create opportunities and pathways for persons to achieve. I have learned to trust my single most important mentor, God, that He will open the right doors, close those that may distract me, and to serve where he plants me.

Q: What is your vision for your JN Small Business Loans?



A: My outlook for JN Small Business Loans and the JN Group is to see us truly live our mission and vision, creating opportunities and avenues for persons to enrich their own lives, creating employment for others, and building their communities through greater access to financial and other services. We must continue to contribute to national development and the advancement of every Jamaican. It is my vision to bring excellence to the ordinary and disrupt averageness with a difference that has a positive impact on each individual.

Q: What opportunities came out of COVID?



A: Certainly, COVID-19 fuelled an environment for growth. Growth on a foundation that will be key to the achievements of the future, both personally and professionally. The psychological and mental struggles have allowed us an experience that has birthed new mindsets, new ways of thinking and operating. We are not being stalled, we are not going back, instead, we are ready for the future.

Q: Please tell us about your personal passion (s)



A: To describe my passion in a single word I would say “service”. I believe we have an obligation to serve people with heart. I do not see service as a successful transaction but an experience that creates joy and satisfaction. I believe service requires us to have a real interest in someone's well-being.

Q: How do you relax and recoup?



A: Oh, definitely a child of water – where there is water there is life. I love to take a break wherever there is a sea, sand, or the flowing of a river. I have a great appreciation for the outdoors which allows me a refreshed outlook.

HR THINK TANK

Using mental health initiatives to boost employee performance post-pandemic

POST-pandemic many HR professionals are paying close attention to the mental health of their employees, and with good reason. Here are some strategies that can be implemented to help improve the mental health in virtually any organisation:

FACILITATING INDIVIDUAL OR GROUP COACHING SESSIONS



Providing access to therapy or coaching from qualified individuals, whether utilising a one-on-one approach or in a group setting, can prove beneficial for companies and their staff to help employees struggling with mental health concerns post-pandemic. By providing an outlet and avenue for employees to participate in counselling, companies are fostering a safe place for employees to regain their perspective following the pandemic. Group therapy or group workshops prove quite helpful also by creating healthy employee and staff engagement, resulting in strengthening internal communication and, ultimately, better work completion rates for employees. Group workshops can help employees share their coping techniques with one another and may even result in creating new friendships at work. Giving employees the tools needed to recover from the pandemic can only create a win-win for companies wondering how to bounce back following the pandemic. Remember, happy employees equal a happy productive office!

IMPLEMENTING A FLEXI-WORK SCHEDULE



Having a flexible work schedule has been proven to have a positive impact on employees' mental health and productivity through the pandemic as well as lasting positive effects on employee morale. Allowing employees to create their own work schedules gives them the autonomy and responsibility to self-manage their workload for optimum performance. It opens the door for employees to feel in control and committed to giving their best service to a company that values their input and work ethic. Finland, New Zealand and Iceland have already begun to reap the economic rewards of creating flexi-work schedules that have boosted morale and productivity.

ADDING REMOTE WORKING OPTIONS



Remote working, which has become the norm during the pandemic, can be a mixed blessing. For some employees working from home can be very stressful. Without the structure of an office environment, coupled with domestic distractions, remote working can play havoc with mental health and productivity. For others, for example, parents without access to daycare, remote work options can actually be a saving grace for their career with their company. It is important that leaders and managers learn how to manage performance in the new virtual space, not only by implementing appropriate measurement tools, but also by taking the time to talk to staff and provide guidance to those who may be having difficulties coping with the change. Some of the companies that have committed to making the switch to remote work options are Facebook, Amazon, Google, Capital One, and American Express, with Facebook planning to be completely remote by 2025.

HOSTING TALKS AND PRESENTATIONS BY MENTAL HEALTH SPECIALISTS



Inviting mental health professionals to come and speak to your employees can increase awareness around common mental health concerns. You may have staff that are struggling with mental challenges and feel like they have no one to go to for support. Hosting wellness workshops or similar interventions, shows your staff that you care about their well-being both in and out of the office. These learning experiences can also help employees who are struggling with domestic or other physiological issues like anxiety and depression, since some may not feel comfortable sharing these problems openly. At the end of the day, employees will always feel a greater level of commitment to companies that are interested in their overall welfare.

Prioritising employee health and well-being is critical to people achieving their full potential at work.

Mastering the mindset and skills of transformational leaders

The demands on leaders and managers at all levels have increased exponentially in the aftermath of the pandemic. Many lack the toolkit to maintain balance in their own lives, let alone serve the needs of all their constituents and lead them into an unknown future.



TGL, in association with Limitless Transformation Coaching and Training Services, is pleased to announce the launch of Mastering the Mindset and Skills of Transformational Leaders, a comprehensive online leadership development programme anchored in the transformational concepts of neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) and neuroscience that focuses first on challenging, changing and developing the mindset of the leaders themselves.



Designed to provide the knowledge, tools, and techniques to future-proof leaders to effectively lead in any environment, the experience is not only transformational for the participant, but provides the framework and mechanisms to coach others towards similar success.



The unique blend of self-paced learning, live-interactive webinars, discussion groups and individual coaching, takes cognisance of tight schedules and limited hours for training and mixes learning approaches for maximum effectiveness and impact.

What does it cover?



The six-phase, modular programme offered over 12 months, allows participants to progressively advance their leadership skills as they apply the learning to solve real-life challenges. Participants may opt to take the programme in its entirety, including international NLP Practitioner and Coaching Certification.



1. Setting the Foundations for Success

2. Communicating and Relating Powerfully

3. Influencing with Skill and Precision

4. Developing Resilience, Agility and Creativity

5. The Leader as Coach

6. The Successful Leader: Your International Certification

How can you participate?



Contact us for more information and to enroll in the special introductory offer for the launch of the programme in July 27, 2021.

