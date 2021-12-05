Manchester basic school and health-care workers benefit from JCSA projects

FOR the third-consecutive year, the Sydney L Blake Basic School has benefited from the philanthropic efforts of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA).

The school, located in Mile Gully (northern Manchester), was adopted by the JCSA with the facility receiving well-needed resources including water tanks, cubicles for students and the retiling of a classroom.

Health-care workers at hospitals and clinics in Manchester also benefited from the distribution of care packages by the JCSA.

Chair of the JCSA's Manchester Chapter, Paulette Ferguson, said the association has adopted the basic school and will continue to execute projects each year to benefit the 102-year-old institution.

“The floor was in deplorable condition and because of the reopening of schools, we went there and tiled a classroom,” she said.

“We adopted the school, because we started with a water project, because in Mile Gully there [is unreliable] water supply. We gave the school two tanks and afterwards when the pandemic came we sought to separate the children with cubicles. This year we saw where the floors were cracking up, so we took another step again by retiling the floor,” she explained.

As part of civil service week (November 21 to 27), 25 health-care workers from health centres in Manchester were recognised.

“We gave 25 packages to health sector workers for their contribution in helping during the pandemic,” she said.

She thanked the Mandeville-based Power Services Company for donating $50,000 and Consolidated Health Services for donating $10,000 towards the projects.

The JCSA donated $50,000. In a bid to have a wider reach of its members, JCSA has established chapters across the island, which is divided into three regions, namely north-east region, western region and the south-central region. Each chapter is required to identify a project each year to expound on the values of the JCSA.

– Kasey Williams